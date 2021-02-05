તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસની યાદી પૂર્વે નડિયાદ પાલિકામાં ઉમેદવારી માટે ધસારો

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બે દિવસમાં જ 215 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ : ભાજપની યાદી જાહેર થાય બાદ ફોર્મ ભરાય તેવી શક્યતા

ખેડા જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીને લઇ રાજકીય ગરમાવો આવી રહ્યો છે, ફોર્મ ભરાવાના બે દિવસમાં પંચાયતમાં 24 ફોર્મ અને પાલિકામાં 04 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં છે. જોકે, નડિયાદ પાલિકામાં હજુ એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું નથી. પરંતુ 215 ફોર્મ ટીકીટ વાંચ્છુઓએ ઉઠાવ્યાં છે. નડીઆદ, કપડવંજ, કણજરી કઠલાલ, ઠાસરામાં 5 નગરપાલિકામાં ચૂંટણી યોજાશે. જેમાં બીજા દિવસે નડિયાદ, કણજરી, કઠલાલ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું નથી. જ્યારે કપડવંજ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 3, ઠાસરા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 01 કુલ 4 ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે.

નડિયાદ, માતર, ખેડા, મહેમદાવાદ, મહુધા, ઠાસરા, ગળતેશ્વર, વસો તાલુકા પંચાયતોની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ તેમજ કઠલાલ તાલુકા પંચાયતની દાંપટ મતદાર મંડળમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે કુલ 24 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં છે. તે પૈકીના નડિયાદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 05, ખેડા તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 01, મહેમદાવાદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 09, મહુધા તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 03, ઠાસરા તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 05, ગળતેશ્વર તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 01 મળીને કુલ 24 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં છે. જ્યારે માતર તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું નથી.

ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા યાદી જાહેર કરાઈ નથી. તેમ છતાં કેટલાકે ટિકીટ મળવાની આશાએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવાની તૈયારીઓ છે. જ્યારે કેટલાકે તો પક્ષ ટિકીટ ન આપે તો અપક્ષ લડવાની તૈયારી સાથે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ લઈને આવ્યા છે.

