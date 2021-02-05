તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રેઈડ:નડિયાદના વડતાલમાંથી આરોગ્યની ટીમે બોગસ તબીબને ઝડપ્યો, ગર્ભનિરોધકની દવાઓ સહિત અન્ય દવાઓ કબજે કરાઈ

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
બોગસ તબીબ મદન શાહ સામે નડિયાદ તાલુકા હેલ્થ વિભાગે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી - Divya Bhaskar
  • બોગસ તબીબ માત્ર ધો. 12 પાસની શૈક્ષણિક લાયકાત ધરાવતો હતો
  • તંત્રએ બોગસ તબીબ પાસેથી ગર્ભનિરોધકની દવા, ગર્ભપાત કરાવવાની દવા સહિત અન્ય એલોપેથીક દવાઓ કબજે કરી
  • નડિયાદ તાલુકા આરોગ્યની ટીમ દ્વારા તપાસ આદવામાં આવી

નડિયાદ શહેર સહિત સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં બોગસ ડોક્ટરોનો રાફડો ફાટી નીકળ્યો છે. ડીગ્રી ન ધરાવતા ડોક્ટરો અત્યારે ખૂણે ખાચરે જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે આજે જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય તંત્રએ વડતાલમાંથી બોગસ ડીગ્રી ધરાવતા તબીબને ઝડપી પાડ્યો છે અને ત્યાર પછી તેના ઉપર આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. તંત્રએ આ તબીબ પાસેથી વિવિધ પ્રકારની દવાઓ કબજે કરી પોલીસ ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

આરોગ્ય અધિકારીએ છાપો માર્યો
વડતાલ ખાતે તબીબ તરીકેની ઓળખ આપી લોકોના સ્વાસ્થ્ય સાથે ચેડા કરનારા બોગસ તબીબ મદન શાહ સામે નડિયાદ તાલુકા હેલ્થ વિભાગે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. છેલ્લા 8વર્ષથી વડતાલ જુના બસ સ્ટેન્ડની સામે દવાખાનાનું બોર્ડ મારી આ બોગસ તબીબ લોકોના સ્વાસ્થ્ય સાથે ચેડા કરી રહ્યો હતો. નડિયાદ તાલુકા આરોગ્ય અધિકારી વિપુલ અમીન પોતાની ટીમ સાથે શુક્રવારના રોજ આ બોગસ તબીબને ત્યાં જઈ છાપો માર્યો હતો અને તબીબને રંગેહાથે ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

આરોગ્ય અધિકારીએ કરી બોગસ તબીબ સામે કરી કાર્યવાહી
બોગસ તબીબ 12 પાસ છે
નડિયાદ તાલુકા આરોગ્ય તંત્રએ આ બોગસ તબીબ પાસેથી ગર્ભનિરોધકની દવા, ગર્ભપાત કરાવવાની દવા, ગર્ભ છે કે નહીં તેની દવા તેમજ વિવિધ એલોપેથીક દવાઓ ઉપરાંત એક્સપાયરી ડેટ વાળી દવાઓ પણ જપ્ત કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, આ ઝડપાયેલા બોગસ તબીબ મદન શાહ પોતે ધોરણ 12 પાસ છે તથા તે મુળ રાજસ્થાનનો અને હાલ નડિયાદ વાણિયાવાડ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા જય મહારાજ ટાઉનશીપનો રહેવાસી છે.

તબીબ પાસેથી ગર્ભનિરોધકની દવા, ગર્ભપાત કરાવવાની દવા, ગર્ભ છે કે નહીં તેની દવા તેમજ વિવિધ એલોપેથીક દવાઓ જપ્ત કરવામાં આવી
તેના પુત્ર સામે પણ ક્વોરન્ટીન ભંગની ફરિયાદ નોંધાયેલી
બોગસ તબીબનો પુત્ર અલીણા ખાતે આયુર્વેદિક ડોક્ટર છે. આ આયુર્વેદિક તબીબ સામે પણ થોડા સમય અગાઉ ક્વોરન્ટીન ભંગની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ હતી. આ અંગે તપાસ કરનાર નડિયાદ તાલુકા હેલ્થ ઓફિસર વિપુલ અમીને જણાવ્યું છે કે, તેમણે મુખ્યમંત્રી કાર્યાલયમાંથી ફરિયાદ નિવારણમાંથી આદેશ જારી થતાં આ અંગેની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. ત્યાર પછી તેમણે સ્થાનિક પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં આ અંગેની ફરિયાદ દાખલ થાય તેની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

