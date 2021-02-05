તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુનાવણી:નડિયાદમાં એક વર્ષ પહેલાં કિશોરીને ભગાડી જઈ અવારનવાર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર આરોપી પર કોર્ટે દસ વર્ષની સજા ફટકારી

નડિયાદ8 મિનિટ પહેલા
સગીરા પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર આરોપી રાહુલ ઉર્ફે ભયો વસાવાને કોર્ટે 10 વર્ષ કેદની સજા ફટકારી - Divya Bhaskar
સગીરા પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર આરોપી રાહુલ ઉર્ફે ભયો વસાવાને કોર્ટે 10 વર્ષ કેદની સજા ફટકારી
  • નડિયાદ પોકસો કોર્ટે આરોપીને દસ વર્ષ કેદની સજા અને દંડ ફટકાર્યો
  • કેસમાં 20 જેટલા દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવા તપાસી કોર્ટે સજા સંભળાવી

નડિયાદ પોકસો કોર્ટે આજે બળાત્કારના ગુનામાં આરોપીને દસ વર્ષની કેદની સજા ફટકારી છે. આ શખ્સ પહેલા કિશોરીને ભગાડી ગયો હતો અને ત્યારપછી તેની મરજી વિરુદ્ધનું કૃત્ય આચર્યું હતું. આ બનાવ એક વર્ષ પહેલાં બનેલો હતો, જે કેસની સુનાવણી આ સમયે હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી. કોર્ટે આરોપી ઉપર 20 જેટલા દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવાઓ તપાસીને આજે સજા સંભળાવીને સમાજમાં એક દાખલો બેસાડ્યો છે.

આરોપીએ અવારનવાર કિશોરી પર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું
મહુધા તાલુકાના મહિસા તાબેના શક્તિનગરમાં રહેતા રાહુલ ઉર્ફે ભયો બળવંત વસાવા એક વર્ષ પહેલા 2020ની 18 જાન્યુઆરીએ ગામમાં રહેતી એક 14 વર્ષની સગીરાને ભગાડી ગયો હતો. 18 જાન્યુઆરીથી 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી એટલે કે, લગભગ 1 માસ સુધી રાહુલે તેને ગઢડા સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિર, ગામની સીમમાં આવેલા લીમડીવાળા ખેતરની ઓરડી વગેરે સ્થળોએ ફેરવી વારંવાર બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો હતો. તદુપરાંત રાહુલે આ ઘટનાના 2 મહિના પહેલા પણ કિશોરી સાથે ગામની સીમામાં દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું. આ સમગ્ર બનાવની ફરિયાદ મહુધા પોલીસ મથકે નોંધવામાં આવી હતી. પોલીસે ઈપીકો કલમ 363,366, 376(2)(એન) તથા પોકસો હેઠળની કલમો લગાવી આરોપીને પકડી લીધો હતો.

કોર્ટે રાહુલને દસ વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજા ફટકારી
શુક્રવારના રોજ આ કેસ નડિયાદની પોકસો કોર્ટમાં લઈ જવાયો હતો. ન્યાયાધીશ ડી. આર. ભટ્ટે સરકારી વકીલ રાહુલ જી.બ્રહ્મભટ્ટની દલીલોને ગ્રાહ્ય રાખી કુલ 20 જેટલા દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવા તપાસી આરોપી રાહુલ ઉર્ફે ભયો વસાવાને આઈપીસી 363ના ગુનામાં 5 વર્ષ કેદની સજા અને રૂ 5,000/-નો દંડ, આઈપીસી 366ના ગુનામાં 5 વર્ષ કેદની સજા તથા 5,000/-નો દંડ, આઈપીસી 376(2)(એન)ના ગુનામાં 10 વર્ષ કેદની સજા તેમજ 5,000/-નો દંડ તેમજ પોકસોની કલમ હેઠળ દસ વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજા અને દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે.

