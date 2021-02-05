તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દત્તક:નડિયાદના અનાથ આશ્રમમાં રહેતા 6 વર્ષીય બાળકનો હવે ઈટાલીમાં ઉછેર થશે, ઈટાલીયન દંપતીએ બાળકને દત્તક લેતા હવે ઈટાલી જશે

નડિયાદ12 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઈટાલીયન દંપતીએ બાળકને દત્તક લીધો
ઈટાલીયન દંપતીએ બાળકને દત્તક લીધો
  • છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી બાળક આશ્રમ રહેતો હતો

"હસતું બાળ, રડતું બાળ, સદાય પ્રેમ ઝંખતું બાળ, આગળ આવી પકડો હાથ, કાલે નહી હોઈ કોઈ અનાથ.... " નડિયાદના માતૃછાયા અનાથ આશ્રમે આ ઉક્તિને સાર્થક કરી બતાવી છે. સમાજમાં અનાથ બાળકોનું પ્રમાણ વધ્યું છે તો સામે તેને બેલેન્સ કરવા કુદરત પણ કરામત બતાવે છે. હાલ ફોરેન જવા માટે કેટલાય ભારતીયો તરસે છે, કોઈના વિઝા કેન્સલ થાય તો કોઈક પરીક્ષામાં ફેલ થતાં પરદેશ જઈ નથી શકતા. પણ જ્યારે વ્યક્તિનું નશીબ આગળ આવે ને તો જીવનની તમામ પરીક્ષામાં સફળ થઈ જાય છે. નડિયાદ માતૃછાયા અનાથ આશ્રમમાં ઉછરતા એક છ વર્ષના બાળકનો ઉછેર હવે ઈટાલીમાં થશે.

6 વર્ષની બાળક દંપતી સાથે ઈટાલી જશે
6 વર્ષની બાળક દંપતી સાથે ઈટાલી જશે

‌ઈટાલીમાં વસતા પીયેત્રો દે રીયોન્ઝો તથા તેમની પત્ની મારીઆ એલીસાએ બે વર્ષ પહેલાં બાળક દત્તક લેવાનો ફેસલો કર્યો હતો. તેથી તેઓએ ઈટાલીયન ફોરેન એડોપ્સ એજન્સી દ્વારા ભારત સરકારના સેન્ટ્રલ એડોપ્સન રીસોર્સ એજન્સી, મહિલા બાળ વિભાગ ન્યૂ દિલ્હીને અરજી કરેલ હતી. જેમાં ભારત સરકાર દ્વારા ઈટાલીયન દંપતીને નડિયાદ સ્થિત માતૃછાયા અનાથ આશ્રમમાંથી બાળકને દત્તક આપવામાં જણાવ્યું હતું. જે બાદ સંસ્થા તરફથી અને આ વિદેશી યુગલ તરફથી જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજી કાર્યવાહી કર્યા બાદ આજે સોમવારે આશ્રમ ખાતેથી બાળકને દત્તક તરીકે સોંપ્યો છે.

ઈટાલીયન દંપતીનું સન્માન કરવામા આવ્યું
ઈટાલીયન દંપતીનું સન્માન કરવામા આવ્યું

સંસ્થામાં જ્યારે આ બાળક ચાર વર્ષનો હતો ત્યારે આવ્યો હતો. અને માત્ર બે વર્ષ જેટલો સમય અહીંયા વિતાવ્યો પણ જાણે જનમો જનમનો નાતો ના હોય તેવી માયા લાગી ચૂકી હોવાનું સંસ્થાના સંચાલોકોએ જણાવ્યું છે. તાજેતરમાં બાર એક દિવસ પહેલા જ બે વર્ષના બાળકને માતા-પિતાના પ્રેમ મળ્યો અને આજે વધુ એક બાળકને માતા-પિતાના પ્રેમનો વાત્સલ્ય નસીબ થતાં સંસ્થામાં હૃદયસ્પર્શી દ્રશ્યો સર્જાયા હતા. સંસ્થામાં ઉછરેલા 300થી વધારે બાળકોને અગાઉ સ્પેન, અમેરિકા,યુ.કે, કેનેડા વિગેરે દેશોમાં દત્તક તરીકે આપવામાં આવ્યા છે.

બાળકની સોંપણી સમયે લાગણીસભર દ્રશ્યો સર્જાયા
ઉપસ્થિત મહાનુભવોના હસ્તે સૌ પ્રથમ આ ફોરેનર દંપતીનું સન્માન કરાયું હતું. આ બાદ હિંદુ સંસ્કૃતિ પ્રમાણે કંકુ તિલક કરી બાળકને આ દંપતીના હવાલે સોંપ્યું છે. આ સમયે આ ફોરેનર દંપતીના આંખમાંથી હરખના આસું આવી ગયા હતા. સોમવારનો દિવસ આ દંપતી માટે યાદગાર અને ખુશીનો દિવસ બન્યો છે. કારણકે આ દિવસે તેમણે એક સંતાનનો પ્રેમ મેળવ્યો છે તો બીજી તરફ બાળકને પણ માતા-પિતાનો પ્રેમ મળ્યો છે.

દત્તક વિધી પ્રસંગે બાળ કલ્યાણ સમિતિના ચેરમેન રાકેશભાઈ રાવ, આર. પી. ઓ ઓફીસ અમદાવાદના સુપ્રિટેન્ડન્ટ હરેશભાઈ મલાની, જિલ્લા સમાજ સુરક્ષા અધિકારી એલ. જી. ભરવાડ, જીલ્લા બાળ સુરક્ષા અધિકારી મહેશભાઈ પટેલ, આશ્રમના ડાયરેક્ટર સી. મીના મેકવાન, અધિક્ષક સંદિપભાઈ પરમાર, સોશ્યલ વર્કર સી. શીતલ પરમાર, સી. મંજુ ખરાડી, બીનતાબેન દેસાઈ તથા અન્ય મહાનુભવો હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

