કોરોના મહામારી:નડિયાદમાં 3 વિસ્તાર કન્ટેન્મેન્ટ ઝોન જાહેર

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોરોનાનો ગ્રાફ નીચો પણ સાવચેતી જરૂરી

નડિયાદ શહેરમાં છેલ્લા સપ્તાહ દરમિયાન નોંધાયેલા કોરોના કેસના પગલે કેટલીક સોસાયટી કન્ટેઇમેન્ટ ઝોન જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં પ્રવેશ બંધી ઉપરાંત વિવિધ પ્રતિબંધો લાદયાં છે. નડિયાદ શહેરમાં મધુબન બંગલો કાન્ત એપાર્ટમેન્ટ નજીક પેટલાદ રોડ વિસ્તાર, હરીઓમનગર કોલેજ રોડ વિસ્તારનો કન્‍ટેઇનમેન્‍ટ ઝોન જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેવી જ રીતે નડીયાદ શહેરના પાર્થ ફ્લેટ કીશન સમોસાનો ખાંચો વાણીયાવાડ વિસ્તાર, કપડવંજ તાલુકાના અલવા ગામના ટાવર સામે વિસ્તાર, કપડવંજ શહેરના મહેતા પોળ વિસ્તાર, નડિયાદ તાલુકાના મંજીપુરા ગામના રામકુટીર મંજીપુરા રોડ વિસ્તાર, નડિયાદ તાલુકાના કેરીઆવી ગામના પ્રજાપતી નિવાસ પોસ્ટ ઓફિસ સામે વિસ્તારનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

આ વિસ્તારમાં તમામ પ્રકારની અવરજવર પર પ્રતિબંધ મુકવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ વિસ્તારના રહેવાસીઓને રાશન વગેરે આવશ્યક ચીજવસ્તુઓ તંત્ર દ્વારા હોમ ડિલિવરીથી તેમના ઘરે પુરી પાડવામાં આવશે. આ વિસ્તાર માટે નીચે મુજબની અમલવારી કરવાની રહેશે. આ વિસ્તારના એન્ટ્રી અને એક્ઝિટ પોઈન્ટ પર થર્મલ સ્ક્રીનીંગ કરવાનું રહેશે. જોકે, આવશ્યક સેવાઓ અને સરકારી વ્યવસ્થાપનની સાતત્યતા જાળવવા સિવાયની પરવાનગી વગર વસ્તીની આવન-જાવન ની પ્રવૃત્તિઓ ન થાય તે મુજબ નિયંત્રણ કરવામાં આવશે.

