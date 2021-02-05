તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:ઠાસરામાં 31 લાખની લૂંટ કેસમાં 3 આરોપી એક દિ’ના રિમાન્ડ પર

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
ઠાસરા નજીક ટ્રકનો પીછો કરીને, ચાલક અને તેના સાથીને બંધક બનાવીને રૂ.31 લાખની લૂંટ કરી જનાર 3 શખ્સોને પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડી, કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરતાં, કોર્ટે તેમના બુધવાર સુધીના રિમાન્ડ મંજુર કર્યા છે. 31 મી જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ રાજસ્થાનના ભરતપુરમાં રહેતા અરસદ સાવનખાન મુસલમાન ટ્રકમાં પોતાના ભત્રિજા જયેદ આતીક મુસલમાન સાથે મોક્સી ગામેથી પ્લાસ્ટિકના દાણ ભરીને દિલ્હી જવા નીકળ્યા હતા. તેઓ એક્સપ્રેસ વે પરથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યા હતા ત્યારથી એક ટ્રક તેમનો પીછો કરતી હતી.

ઠાસરા નજીક 4 અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ દાણ ભરેલી ટ્રકને બાનમાં લઇને અરશદ અને તેના ભત્રિજાને બંધક બનાવીને દાણની બોરીઓની લૂંટ કરી હતી. જેથી પોલીસની ટીમ અલવર રવાના થઇ હતી અને ત્યાંથી લૂંટ કરનાર સાદિકખાન મેઉ, આલિદ ઇલ્યાસ મેઉ તથા અસલલ મુખત્યાર નાઇ ને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા. જ્યારે મુખ્ય આરોપી એવો પીછો કરતી ટ્રકનો ચાલક ફરાર થઇ ગયો હતો. ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીઓને કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરીને રિમાન્ડની માંગણી કરતાં કોર્ટે બુધવાર બપોર સુધીના રિમાન્ડ ગ્રાહ્ય રાખ્યા હતા.

