કોર્ટેનો હુકમ:મહેમદાવાદની સગીરા પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનારને 10 વર્ષની સખત કેદ

નડિયાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અમદાવાદના કઠવાડામાં લઇ જઇ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું

મહેમદાવાદના કનીજ ગામની સગીરાને ભગાડી જઇ, તેની પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર મૂળ ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના શખ્સને નડિયાદ કોર્ટે 10 વર્ષની કેદની સજા અને દંડનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો. મહેમદાવાદના કનીજ ગામમાં રહેતી 14 વર્ષિય સગીરાને સંદીપ રામજીભાઇ રાજપુત (મૂળ રહે. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ, બિલાસપુર. હાલ રહે.મહેમદાવાદ કનીજ) એ પોતાની પ્રેમજાળમાં ફસાવીને તેને પોતાની છોટા હાથી ગાડીમાં બેસાડીને અમદાવાદ લઇ ગયો હતો. અમદાવાદના કઠવાડામાં વિશાલ એસ્ટેટ, સરદાર પટેલ સંકુલ, મધુમાલતી આવાસ યોજનાના બ્લોક નંબર 15 ના રૂમ નંબર 473 માં તેને લઇ જઇને રાખી હતી. જ્યાં તેણે વારંવાર સગીરા પર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું. આ મામલે મહેમદાવાદ પોલીસ મથકે સંદીપ રાજપુર સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવવામાં આવી હતી.

આ મામલો મંગળવારે નડિયાદ કોર્ટમાં ન્યાયાધિશ ડી.આર.ભટ્ટની કોર્ટમાં ચાલી ગયો હતો. જેમાં કોર્ટે સરકારી વકીલ પી.આર.તિવારીની દલીલોને, 15 મૌખિક અને 19 દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવા ગ્રાહ્ય રાખીને સંદીપ રાજપુતને ઇપીકો કલમ 363 ના ગુનામાં 5 વર્ષની કેદ તથા રૂ.5 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની સાદી કેદની સજા, ઇપીકો કલમ 366 ના ગુનામાં 5 વર્ષની સખત કેદ અને રૂ.5 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની સાદી કેદની સજા, ઇપીકો કલમ 376 (2)(એન) ના ગુનામાં 10 વર્ષની કેદની સજા અને રૂ.5 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની સાદી કેદની સજા તથા પોક્સો એક્ટની કલમ 3 (એ) – ક.4 ના ગુનામાં 10 વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજા અને રૂ.5 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની સાદી કેદની સજાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

મહુધામાં સગીરા પર દુષ્કર્મ આચરનાર તલોદના શખ્સને 10 વર્ષની કેદની સજા
સાંબરકાંઠાના તલોદમાં રહેતો મનુસિંહ કાન્તિસિંહ પરમાર તા. 1 લી સપ્ટેંબર 2020 ના રોજ બપોરે બે વાગ્યાના અરસામાં મહુધાની 14 વર્ષિય સગીરાને ભગાડી ગયો હતો. લગ્નની લાલચ આપીને સગીરાને ભગાડી ગયા બાદ મનુસિંહ તેને પોતાના ઘરે લઇ ગયો હતો અને ત્યાં 5 સપ્ટેંબર 2020થી લઇને 11 સપ્ટેંબર 2020 સુધીના સમયગાળામાં તેની પર વારંવાર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું. આ મામલે સગીરાના પરિવારે મહુધા પોલીસ મથકે દુષ્કર્મની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે મનુસિંહ પરમારની અટક કરી હતી.

આ મામલો મંગળવારે નડિયાદની કોર્ટમાં ચાલી જતાં ન્યાયાધિશ ડી.આર.બ્રહ્મભટ્ટે સરકારી વકીલ પી.આર.તિવારીની દલીલ તેમજ 14 મૌખિક અને 19 દસ્તાવેજી પુરાવાઓને ધ્યાનમાં લઇને આરોપીને ઇપીકો કલમ 363 ના ગુનામાં 5 વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજા તથા રૂ.10 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની કેદની સજા, ઇપીકો કલમ 366 ના ગુનામાં 5 વર્ષની કેદની સજા અને રૂ.10 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની સાદી કેદની સજા, ઇપીકો કલમ 376 (2) (3) (એન) ના ગુનામાં 10 વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજા અને રૂ.10 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની કેદની સજા તથા પોક્સો એક્ટની કલમ 6 ના ગુનામાં 10 વર્ષની સખત કેદની સજા અને રૂ. 10 હજારનો દંડ અને દંડ ન ભરે તો વધુ 6 માસની સાદી કેદની સજાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

