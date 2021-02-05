તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:ખેડા જિલ્‍લાના મહુધા ખાતે RBI દ્વારા નાણાકીય સાક્ષરતા જાગ્રૃતિ કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો

ખેડા20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મહુધા ખાતે રીઝર્વ બેન્‍ક ઓફ ઇન્‍ડીયા, અમદાવાદ અને ખેડા જિલ્‍લા લીડ બેંક, બેંક ઓફ બરોડાના દ્વારા નાણાંકીય સાક્ષરતા જાગ્રૃતિ કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કર્યું હતું.

ખેડા જિલ્‍લાના મહુધા ખાતે M.D.શાહ કોમર્સ & B.D.પટેલ આર્ટસ કોલેજ ખાતે રીઝર્વ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્‍ડીયા, અમદાવાદ તથા લીડ બેંક વિભાગ, બેંક ઓફ બરોડાની સાથે નડિયાદના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે નાણાકીય સાક્ષરતા જાગ્રુતિ કેમ્પનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્‍યું હતું.

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં અનેક મહાનુભાવો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા
રીઝર્વ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્‍ડીયા દ્વારા નાણાંકીય સાક્ષરતા જાગ્રૃતિ સપ્‍તાહ અન્‍વયે જ્ઞાન વૃધ્ધિ કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન મહુધાની એમ.ડી.કોમર્સ એન્‍ડ બી.ડી.પટેલ આર્ટસ કોલેજ ખાતે કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતું. રીઝર્વ બેંક ઓફ, ઇન્‍ડીયા, અમદાવાદના ડીજીએમ વિજય રૈનાએ આ કાર્યક્રમમાં અધ્યક્ષતા કરી હતી. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં મહાનુભાવોના હસ્‍તે દિપ પ્રગટાવીને આરંભ કરાયો હતો, જેમાં કોલેજની છાત્રાઓ દ્વારા પ્રાર્થના કરવામાં આવી હતી.

લોકોમાં ઓનલાઇન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન પર વિસ્‍તૃત માહિતી અપાઈ
કોલેજના આચાર્ય ડૉ. કમલેશ દવેએ આ કાર્યક્રમમાં લોકોનું શાબ્દિક સ્‍વાગત કરી પરીચય આપ્યો હતો, તેના સાથે મહાનુભાવોનું પુષ્‍પગુચ્છ આપી સ્‍વાગત કર્યું હતું. RBIના ડીજીએમ વિજય રૈનાએ બેંન્કીંગ સીસ્‍ટમની પધ્ધતિઓ, RBIની કામગીરી, RBI ગર્વનમેન્‍ટ તેમજ અન્‍ય બેંકના સબંધો અને કામગીરીની વિસ્‍તૃત માહિતીનું પૃથ્થકરણ કરી સમજૂતી આપી હતી. તેમણે તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓના પશ્ર્નોના જવાબ પણ આપ્યા હતા.

વધુમાં તેમણે ડિજિટલ બેન્કીંગ અને ઓનલાઇન ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરતી વખતે સાવચેતી રાખવીની પણ તમામ વિગતો આપી હતી. લોકોને અવેરનેસ આવે તે માટે તેમણે હોશીંયાર , સમજદાર અને જવાબદાર બનો એવા સ્‍લોગનની વિસ્‍તૃત જાણકારી આપી નાણાકીય બાબતોમાં કાળજી રાખવા ઉપર ભાર મુક્યો હતો.

બેંન્ક અંતર્ગત મુંજવણને સોલ્વ કરવા નાણાંકીય સાક્ષરતા કેન્‍દ્ર સંપર્ક કરવોઃ મેનેજરે પિયુષ ભટ્ટે
મેનેજરે પિયુષ ભટ્ટે નાણાંકીય સાક્ષરતા વિશે માહિતી આપી હતી. તેમણે બેંન્ક દ્વારા આપવામાં આવતા વીમા કવચો, ATM કાર્ડ, પીન નંબર જેવી બાબતો વિશે સમજણ આપીને વિવિધ સગવડો અને ધિરાણોની માહિતી આપી હતી. તેમણે લોકોની બેંન્ક અંતર્ગત કોઈપણ મુંજવણને સોલ્વ કરવા માટે ખેડા જિલ્‍લાના નાણાંકીય સાક્ષરતા કેન્‍દ્રના અધિકારી પંકજભાઇ ભટ્ટનો સંપર્ક કરવા જણાવ્‍યું હતું.

ત્યારબાદ BOB ખેડાના એજીએમ એન્‍ડ આર એમ., હેમેન્‍દ્ર ચોકસીએ બેંકો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતી કામગીરીની રૂપરેખા આપી હતી. તેમજ બેંકનું માળખુ સમજાવી જે તે બેંક એકાઉન્‍ટ હોલ્‍ડરને કેવી રીતે ઝડપથી બેંકની વિવિધ સેવાઓ મળી રહે તેની પધ્ધતિ સમજાવી તેને અનુસરવા અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો. જેથી બેંકનો અને બેંકના એકાઉન્‍ટ હોલ્‍ડરનો સમય બચે.

કોલેજને રમત- ગમતના સાધનો ભેટ અપાયા
​​​​​​​કાર્યક્રમના અંતમાં રીઝર્વ બેંક, અમદાવાદના મેનેજર એન્‍ડ એલ.ડી.ઓ ગગનપ્રીત કૌરે પ્રશ્ર્નોત્તરીની સાથે આભાર વિધિ કરી હતી. આ પ્રસંગે આરબીઆઇ દ્વારા કોલેજને રમત- ગમતના સાધનો ભેટ આપવામાં આવ્‍યા હતા. ત્યાર પછી મહાનુભાવોના હસ્તે ઇનામ વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં લીડ ડિસ્‍ટ્રીકટ મેનેજર આશીષ દવે, નાબાર્ડના ડીડીએમ અમીત ભટ્ટ, નાણાંકીય સાક્ષરતા કેન્‍દ્રના પંકજભાઇ ભટ્ટ, મહુધા નગર પાલિકાના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ મહેશ પટેલ, કોલેજના ટ્રસ્‍ટી મંડળ પ્રમુખ જીગ્‍નેશભાઇ પંડિત, ટ્રસ્‍ટના સભ્યો, કોલેજ તથા શાળાઓના અધ્યાપકો, વિશાળ સંખ્‍યામાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ, વાલીઓ અને નગરજનો સાથે બેંક અધિકારીઓ ઉપસ્‍થિત રહયા હતા.

