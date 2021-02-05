તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:આંગણવાડી સુપરવાઈઝરના ગળામાંથી ચેઈનની તફડંચી

વિરપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રીક્ષા ચાલક પર શંકા : રીક્ષા મુકી ફરાર

કઠલાલમાં રહેતા મંગબેન ગુલાબસિંહ સોઢાપરમાર આંગણવાડી સુપરવાઇઝર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવે છે. મંગળવારે મંગુબેન લસુન્દ્રા ખાતે આંગણવાડીની વિઝીટમાં જવાનું હોવાથી પોતાના સહકર્મચારી સુનિતાબેન વાઘેલા સાથે નીકળ્યા હતા. બાલાસિનોર તરફથી એક રીક્ષા આવી હતી. જેમાં પહેલેથી એક સ્ત્રી બેઠી હતી. સુનિતાબેન અને મંગુબેન રીક્ષામાં બેઠા બાદ, ચાલકે રીક્ષા બાલાસિનોર રોડ ઉપર ઉભી રાખી હતી, જ્યાંથી એક યુવતી રીક્ષામાં બેઠા બાદ આગળથી એક પુરૂષને પણ રીક્ષામાં બેસાડ્યો હતો.

મુસાફર તરીકે બેઠેલી બંને મહિલા અને પુરૂષ શાહપુર વળાંક પાસે ઉતરી ગયા હતા. થોડે આગળ ગયા બાદ મંગુબેનને તેમણે ગળામાં પહેરેલો રૂ.50 હજારની કિંમતનો સોનાનો દોરો ચોરાયાનું ધ્યાને આવતાં, તેમણે રીક્ષા ચાલકને જ્યાં મહિલા અને પુરૂષને ઉતાર્યા હતા, ત્યાં લઇ જવાનું કહ્યું હતું. જોકે, રીક્ષા ચાલક પર પણ શંકા જતાં મંગુબેને પોલીસને જાણ કરવાનું કહેતા, તે ગભરાયો હતો અને પોલીસને જાણ ન કરતાં હું દોરો પાછો મંગાવી લઉં છું તેમ કહીને અનારા નજીકથી ફરાર થઇ ગયો હતો. જોકે, મંગુબેને સતર્કતા વાપરીને રીક્ષાની ચાવી લઇ લીધી હોવાથી, રીક્ષા મૂકીને જ ચાલક ફરાર થઇ ગયો હતો.

