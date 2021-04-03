તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિર્ણય:કપડવંજનો વાઘાવત – એપ્રુજી બ્રીજ રીપેરીંગ અર્થે 22 ફેબ્રુ. સુધી બંધ કરાયો

કપડવંજએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કાંઠા ગાળાના 52 ગામો અમદાવાદ જવા માટે 12 કિલોમીટરનો ફેરો પડશે

કપડવંજ તાલુકાના મહત્વપૂર્ણ બ્રિજ માનો વાઘાવત – અપ્રુજી બ્રીજ રીપેરીંગ કામ અર્થે 22મી ફેબ્રુ.સુધી બંધ રાખવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો છે. આ બ્રીજ વાહન વ્યવહાર માટે બંધ રહેતા કાંઠાના 52 ગામોને અમદાવાદ જવા 12 કીમી.નો ફેરો કરવો પડશે. કપડવંજના વાઘાવત – અપ્રુજી બ્રીજ રીપેરીંગની કામગીરી 22મી ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી કરવાની હોવાથી આ રસ્તો વાહન વ્યવહાર માટે બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

આ બ્રીજના જોઈન્ટમાં ક્ષતિ સર્જાતા તેને 9 લાખના ખર્ચે રીપેરીંગ કરવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. આ કામગીરી દરમિયાન વાહન વ્યવહાર ચાલુ રહે તો મોટી જાનહાની અને ટ્રાફિક જામ થવાના પ્રશ્નો ઉપસ્થિત થવાની શક્યતા રહેલી છે. જેથી બાંધકામ પૂર્ણ ન થાય તે માટે વાહન વ્યવહાર સદંતર બંધ કરવા માટે અધિક કલેક્ટર રમેશ મેરજાએ જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડ્યું છે.

આ જાહેરનામા મુજબ આંતરસુંબા, ખડાલ, છીપડી રસ્તાથી વાઘાવત પુલ જતો વાહન વ્યવહાર, સરખેજ, કાકરખાડ, અપ્રુજી રસ્તાથી વાઘાવત પુલ તરફ જતો વાહન વ્યવહાર બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ વાહનો આંતરસુંબાથી ઉત્કંઠેશ્વર મહાદેવ, દેવકરણના મુવાડાથી બારીયા, બારડોલી, નારપુર, અપ્રુજી, સરખેજ તરફ આગળ જશે. જ્યારે આંતરસુબા, ખડાલ, છીપડી, નેશનલ હાઈવે, સરખેજ, અપ્રુજી તરફ આગળ વધશે.

