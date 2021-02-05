તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુશ્કેલી:સોનૈયા ગામના નાળાની જર્જરિત હાલતથી અકસ્માત થવાનો ભય

સેવાલિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નાળા પરની એન્ગલો અદ્રશ્ય: R&B દ્વારા રિપેર કરવા રજૂઆત

ગળતેશ્વર તાલુકાના સોનૈયા ગામના વરસો જૂના નાળાની હાલત જાળવણીના વાંકે જર્જરિત થઇ છે. આ નાળા પરથી ગરનાળાની આજુબાજુ એન્ગલો નહીં હોવાથી આવતા જતા નાના-મોટા વાહનો નીચે ખાબકતાં ગોઝારો અકસ્માત સર્જાવાનો ભય ખડો થયો છે. અહીંનો રસ્તો સાંકડો હોવાના લીધે રાત-દિવસ સતત ટ્રાફિક રહે છે.

ચોમાસામાં ચારથી પાંચ ગામોના વરસાદી પાણીના સતત ધસમસતા પ્રવાહના કારણે ગરનાળાના નીચેના ભાગની ઈંટોનું બાંધકામ જર્જરિત થતા ગમે ત્યારે આ નાળુ ધરાશાયી થાય તો તબાહી સર્જાવાના ભયથી ગ્રામજનો ફફડી ઉઠ્યાં છે. દરમિયાન ગરનાળાનું નવીનીકરણ કરવા માટે બે ગામના સરપંચોએ હાલમાં માર્ગ અને મકાન વિભાગ દ્વારા ડાકોર તરફ રસ્તો બનાવાની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરી છે. જેની સાથે આ નાળાને રિપેર કરવા અંગેનો ઠરાવ ગ્રામ પંચાયતમાં પસાર કરીને માર્ગ અને મકાન બાંધકામ વિભાગને લેખિતમાં રજૂઆત કરાઇ હતી.

