દુર્ઘટના:વાંકાનેરના જામસર ચોકડી પાસેની એક્સેલ પેપરમિલમાં આગ ભભૂકી

વાંકાનેરએક કલાક પહેલા
આગના પગલે ફાયર ફાયટરો ઘટના સ્થળે - Divya Bhaskar
આગના પગલે ફાયર ફાયટરો ઘટના સ્થળે
  • મોરબી, વાંકાનેર, હળવદ અને રાજકોટના ફાયર ફાઇટરો ઘટના સ્થળે
  • પેપરમિલમાં રહેલો કાગળનો જથ્થો આગમાં ભસ્મીભૂત થઇ ગયો

વાંકાનેર તાલુકામાં આવેલા જામસર ચોકડી પાસેની એકસલ પેપરમિલમાં મંગળવારે સાંજે આગ લાગી હોવાની ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી છે. આ અંગે ફાયર વિભાગને જાણ કરતા તાત્કાલીક ફાયર ફાઈટર ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી ગયા હતા. મોરબી, વાંકાનેર, હળવદ અને રાજકોટના ફાયર ફાયટરો ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચ્યા અને આગને કાબૂમાં લેવા પાણીનો મારો ચલાવ્યો હતો. જોતજોતામાં જ આગે વિશાળ રૂપ ધારણ કર્યું હતુ.

આગમાં સેડ ઉપરના પતરા સહિતની સામગ્રી બળીને ખાક થઇ ગઇ. તેમજ આગની ઘટનાના પગલે વાંકાનેર પ્રાંત અધિકારી દેસાઇ તથા તાલુકા પોલીસ સહિતના અધિકારી ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી ગયા હતા. અને સદનસીબે કોઇ જાનહાનિ થયાની વિગત બહાર આવી નથી. હાલ આગ લાગવાનું પ્રાથમિક કારણ શોર્ટ શર્કિટ હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યુ છે. તપાસ બાદ આગ લાગવાનું સાચું કારણ બહાર આવશે.

