ઘરપકડ:રફાળેશ્વર પાસે યુવકને છરીની અણીએ લૂંટી લીધો, લોકોની સતર્કતાથી બે આરોપી ઝડપાયા

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
મોરબી વાંકાનેર નેશનલ હાઇવે પર રફાળેશ્વર પાસે રીક્ષા ચાલક સહિત ચાર શખ્સએ એક પરપ્રાંતિય યુવકને છરી બતાવી મોબાઈલ અને રોકડ રકમની લૂંટ ચલાવી હતી. તેમજ તેને ઇજા કરી હતી.આ અંગેની જાણ થતાં આસપાસના લોકોએ 2 આરોપીઓને પકડી પોલીસને સોંપ્યા હતા.

બનાવની મળતી માહિતી મુજબ મોરબીના રફાળેશ્વર નજીક રિક્ષામાં સવાર ચાર શખ્સએ 33 વર્ષીય સુનિલકુમાર રાજેન્દ્રપ્રસાદ ગૌતમ રહે. રફાળેશ્વર વાળાને હાથમાં છરી મારી 700 રૂપિયાની રોકડ તથા મોબાઇલની લૂંટ ચલાવી હતી. બનાવને લઈને સ્થળ પર એકઠી થયેલી ભીડએ રીક્ષા ચાલક તેમજ અન્ય એક શખ્સને ઝડપી પોલીસ હવાલે કર્યા હતા.

જ્યારે અન્ય બે શખ્સ નાસી છૂટ્યા હતા. ઝડપાયેલા શખ્સ રીક્ષા ચાલક કાસીમ ઇબ્રાહિમ સહમદાર તથા તેના સાગરીત પ્રશાંત ઉર્ફે પપ્પુની વિસ્તૃત પૂછપરછમાં અરવિંદ નામના શખ્સનું નામ ખુલ્યું હતું. જ્યારે રીક્ષાના ચાલકની બાજુમાં બેસેલા અજાણ્યા શખ્સની ઓળખ મેળવવી હજુ બાકી હોવાનું તાલુકા પોલીસ મથકેથી જાણવા મળ્યું છે. લૂંટાયેલા સુનિલકુમારની ફરિયાદ નોંધી તાલુકા પોલીસે ઝડપાયેલા બન્ને વિરુદ્ધ વિવિધ કલમો હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધાયો છે.

