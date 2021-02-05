તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:બહેન સાથે પ્રેમસંબંધ મંજૂર ન હોવાથી કાકા, ભત્રીજાએ સાથે મળી સગીરને પતાવી દીધો

મોરબી
  • મોટા દહીંસરામાં સગીરની હત્યાનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો, મદદગાર સહિત બેની ધરપકડ

માળીયા મી.ના મોટા દહીંસરામાં રવિવારે મોડી રાત્રે માતાજીના માંડવામાં ગયેલા એક સગીર પર અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ પથ્થરના ઘા ઝિંકી હત્યા કરી દેવાઇ હતી.આ બનાવમાં પોલીસે 2 શખ્સ ને ઝડપી લીધા હતા અને તેની પૂછપરછ કરતા પ્રેમ સંબંધ કારણ ભૂત હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે.

માળીયાના મોટા દહીંસરા ગામમાં રવિવારે રાત્રે મોરબીના લીલાપર નજીક ચારમાળિયા કવાર્ટરમાં રહેતો લાલો વલ્લભભાઇ દેલવાણીયા અને તેના ભાઈ સહિતના પણ ગયા હતા. જો કે રાત્રીના સમયે લાલાને પથ્થરના ઘા ઝિંકી અજાણ્યા શખ્સો હત્યા કરી ફરાર થઈ ગયા હતા. આ બનાવમાં માળીયા પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઈ એન.એચ ચુડાસમાં અને તેની ટીમ તેમજ એલસીબી પીઆઇ, પીએસઆઇ સહિતના સ્ટાફે શકમંદોની અટકાયત કરી હતી. પૂછપરછ કરતા હરદેવભાઇ ઉર્ફ પ્રવિણભાઈ, રમેશભાઈ પોપટભાઈ પરમાર તથા તેનો ભત્રીજો કરણ ઉર્ફે કાનો રણજીતભાઈ પરમાર પર વધુ શક જતા બન્નેની પૂછપરછ કરતા બન્નેએ વટાણા વેરી નાખ્યા હતા અને પ્રેમસબંધના કારણે જ યુવકનું કાસળ કાઢી નાંખ્યાનું કબુલ કર્યુ હતું.

આરોપીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે મૃતક લાલને આરોપી હરદેવ ઉર્ફે પ્રવીણની બહેન સાથે પ્રેમસંબંધ હોય જેનું મનદુઃખ રાખી અને મોટા દહિંસરા ગામે ધાર્મીક પ્રસંગ હોય જે પ્રસંગમાં વધુ માણસોની હાજરીનો લાભ લઈ બન્ને મળી સગીરને તળાવ પાળે લઈ જઇ પથ્થરના ઘા ઝિંકી પતાવી દીધો હતો.આ અંગે આરોપીએ અટકાયત કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

