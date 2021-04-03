તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:પેટ્રોલ પંપમાં લૂંટ કરનાર બે આરોપી 21 વર્ષે ઝડપાયા, પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્ક્વોડે જાંબુઆમાંથી ઉઠાવી લીધા

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • એક આરોપી કસ્ટડીમાંથી નાસી છૂટ્યો હતો

21 વર્ષ પૂર્વે હળવદના પેટ્રોલ પંપ ઉપર લૂંટ ચલાવનાર બે શખ્સને પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્ક્વોડને મધ્યપ્રદેશના જાંબુઆમાંથી ઝડપી લેવામાં સફળતા મેળવી છે, નોંધનીય છે કે ઝડપાયેલા બે આરોપી પૈકી એક તો પોલીસ કસ્ટડીમાંથી નાસી છૂટયો હતો.મોરબી જિલ્લામાં લાંબા સમયથી અલગ અલગ ગુનામાં નાસતા ફરતા આરોપીઓને પકડી પાડવા એસપી ઓડેદરાના આદેશથી એલસીબીની ટીમ પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતા, તે દરમિયાન હળવદમાં લૂંટનો આરોપી એમપીથી ફરતા હોવાની બાતમીના આધારે આરોપીઓને પકડી પાડવા પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડની ટીમને કામે લગાડી બાતમીને આધારે આ ટીમને મધ્યપ્રદેશ તેમજ દાહોદ ખાતે મોકલી હતી.

જે અન્વયે પેરોલ ફર્લો ટીમ દ્વારા હળવદ નજીક પેટ્રોલપંપ લૂંટ- ધાડના ગુન્હામાં ૨૧ વર્ષથી નાસતા ફરતા આરોપી ભીમા કરશનાભાઇ ભુરીયા ઉવ.૪૭ રહે, અંતરવેલીયા તા જી. જાંબુઆ તથા ગાલુ મોગલીયાભાઈ મેંડા ઉ.વ. ૪૨ રહે. ભીમ ફળીયા ગામ તા. જી. જાંબુઆ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ વાળાઓને ગઇકાલે પકડી પાડી હળવદ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનને સોંપ્યા હતા.આરોપીઓ વિરૂદ્ધ ગુન્હો નોંધી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

