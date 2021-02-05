તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના મહામારી:મોરબીમાં કોરોનાના વળતા પાણી, એક દર્દી પોઝિટિવ

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 7 દર્દી સ્વસ્થ થયાં, હવે માત્ર 36 એક્ટિવ કેસ

મોરબી જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે 354 દર્દીના સેમ્પલ ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા જેમાથી માત્ર 1 દર્દી જ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો.બીજી તરફ 7 દર્દી સ્વસ્થ થતા ડિસ્ચાર્જ કર્યા હતા. મંગળવારે જિલ્લામાં 354 લોકોના સેમ્પલ લીધા હતા. માત્ર મોરબી શહેરમાં જ એક કેસ પોઝિટીવ આવ્યો હતો. મોરબી જીલ્લામા કોરોનાની ઓલઅવર સ્થિતી જોઈએ તો કુલ 1,62,584 લોકોના સેમ્પલ ટેસ્ટ કર્યા હતા જેમાંથી 3339 લોકોના પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા હતા જેમાથી 3091 દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થઈ ચૂક્યા હતા. જ્યારે 36 દર્દીઓ હજુ સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

આ ઉપરાંત 19 દર્દીઓના મોત કોરોનાથી થયું હોવાનું સ્ટેટ ડેથ ઓડિટ કમીટી દ્વારા જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તો 193 દર્દી કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા બાદ તેઓના મોત થવા છતાં અન્ય બીમારીથી થયા હોવાનું જણાવી રહ્યા છે.

