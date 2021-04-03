તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:મોરબી-માળિયા હાઇવે પર દારૂ ભરેલી કાર સાથે એકની ધરપકડ

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
મોરબી તાલુકા પોલીસે મળેલી નાગડાવાસ ગામના પાટિયા પાસેથી એક કારમાં વિદેશી દારૂ અને બિયરની હેરાફેરી કરતા એક શખ્સને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. શખ્સ પાસેથી કાર અને બિયર દારૂનો જથ્થો મળી કુલ રૂ. 3.25 લાખનો મુદામાલ જપ્ત કરી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. મોરબી-માળિયા હાઈવે પર નાગડાવાસ પાસે પુર ઝડપે નીકળેલી GJ 12 CG 4955ને કારને તાલુકા પોલીસે રોકવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતા કારચાલકે કાર ભગાવી હતી, જે બાદ પોલિસે તેનો પીછો કરી કારને આંતરી લીધી હતી

અને તલાશી લેતાં કારમાંથી દારૂની 36 બોટલ કિંમત રૂપિયા 18720 તથા બીયરના ટીન નંગ 68 કિંમત રૂપિયા 6800 મળી આવતા કારચાલક નરસીભા રંભા સાબા રહે. ભચાઉ વાળાનેકારની સાથે અટકાયત કરી કારની કિંમત રૂપિયા 3 લાખ ગણી કુલ રૂપિયા 3,25,520નો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો છે. દારૂનો જથ્થો ક્યાંથી લાવ્યો હતો અને ક્યાં લઈ જતો હતો તેની વધુ તપાસ તાલુકા પોલીસના અનાર્મ હેડ કોન્સ્ટેબલ જયસુખભાઈ વસિયાણી ચલાવી રહ્યા છે.

