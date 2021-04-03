તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માંગ:મોરબી નેશનલ હાઇવે બિસ્માર, અકસ્માતો વધ્યા

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કેનાલની બીજી બાજુનો રોડ પેવર કરવા માંગ

મોરબીના બાયપાસથી રફાળેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવે સુધીના રોડ લાંબા સમયથી બિસ્માર થઈ ગયો છે. જેના કારણે અકસ્માતનું પ્રમાણ વધ્યું છે. આ ઉપરાંત નબળા રોડને કારણે ટ્રાફિક જામની સમસ્યા કાયમી બની ચુકી છે.તાકીદે રીપેર કરવા તેમજ કેનાલની બીજી બાજુનો રોડ તાત્કાલિક નવો કરવા પણ રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે.

મોરબીના બાયપાસથી રફાળેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવે 8-A સુધીના રોડની સરફેસ ખુબ જ ખરાબ થઈ જવા પામી છે. અને આ પરિસ્થિતિ છેલ્લા ત્રણ વર્ષથી છે. આ બાબતે અગાઉ પણ તંત્રનું ધ્યાન દોરવામાં આવેલ હતું, પરંતુ બહેરા તંત્ર દ્વારા કોઈ કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવતી હોય તેવું જણાતું નથી. આ ખરાબ રોડના કારણે જે રોડમાથી કાકરા અને મેટલ નીકળી જવા પામેલ છે. તેનાથી મોટા વાહનોના ટાયરમાથી પથ્થરો છૂટવાના કારણે સ્થાનિક અવરજવર કરતાં લોકોને અવારનવાર ઇજાઓ થાય છે.

હાલમાં રવાપર ચાર રસ્તાથી અવની ચાર રસ્તા સુધીના રોડ પર ખુબ જ ટ્રાફિક થાય છે. અને ત્યાં પણ ઉપર મુજબની પરિસ્થિતી છે. વાહન ચાલતા પથ્થરો તો ઉડે જ છે. પરંતુ ડસ્ટ પણ ખુબ જ ઉડે છે. આ બંને રોડના કામો તાત્કાલિકના ધોરણે ચાલુ કરવામાં આવે અને આ વિસ્તારના લોકોને મુશ્કેલીમાથી બહાર કાઢવામાં આવે. જો આવું કરવામાં નહિ આવે તો ના છૂટકે ગાંધી ચિંધ્યા માર્ગે રજૂઆતો કરવાની ફરજ પડશે. તો આ બાબતે સત્વરે કાર્યવાહી કરવા હ્યુમન રાઇટ્સ એસોસિયેશનના બાવરવા દ્વારા મુખ્યમંત્રીને રજૂઆત કરાઇ છે.

