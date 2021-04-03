તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આંતરિક ઘમાસાણ:મોરબીમાં નવા સીમાંકન બાદ પત્નીને ટિકિટ માટે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસમાં આંતરિક ઘમાસાણ

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • જિલ્લામાં નવા સીમાંકન બાદ અમુક બેઠક મહિલા અનામત થઇ જતાં સભ્યો લાયકાત છતાં લડી નહીં શકે

રાજ્યભરની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણીની જાહેરાત થયા બાદ હવે ઉમેદવારોના નામની યાદીની જાહેરાતની તૈયારીઓ થઈ રહી છે. મોરબી જિલ્લાની વાત કરીએ તો બન્ને પક્ષ દ્વારા જિલ્લા પંચાયત,5 તાલુકા પંચાયત, 3 નગરપાલિકામાં યોજાનાર ચૂંટણી માટે સેન્સ લેવામાં આવી ચૂકી છે. હવે ઉમેદવારના નામ જાહેર થવાને ગણતરીના દિવસ બાકી છે. પાલિકા દ્વારા સેન્સ લેવાયા બાદ હવે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીને લઈ સીમાંકન જાહેર થયા બાદ અનેક ત્રણ નગરપાલિકાના કાઉન્સિલર, જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના અનેક સભ્યોની પરંપરાગત સીટ મહિલા અનામત થઈ જતા અનેક સભ્યોના રાજકીય ભાવિ પર જોખમ ઉભુ થયું છે.

જેથી પોતાનું વર્ચસ્વ યથાવત રાખવા પત્નીને ટિકીટ આપવા એડીચોટીનું જોર લગાવી રહ્યા છે.સભ્યો તેમજ પૂર્વ સભ્યો પણ બંધ બારણે પોતાના ટેકેદારો,જ્ઞાતિના આગેવાનો અને જેની પણ ભલામણ થઈ શકે તેના થકી જિલ્લા અને રાજ્યના પક્ષના આગવાનો પાસે લોબિંગ ચલાવાઈ રહ્યું છે. ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસ બન્ને પક્ષમાં સીટની સરખામણીમાં જે રીતે દાવેદારો નોંધાયા છે તે જોતા જ્યારે તમામા બેઠકમાં જ્યારે ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થશે ત્યારે બન્ને પક્ષમાં અસંતોષ જોવા મળશે અને તેની અસરથી બન્ને પક્ષમાં ભાંગતૂટ થવાની પૂરેપૂરી સંભાવના સેવાઈ રહી છે.

હાલ વાંકાનેર ભાજપ કાર્યકરોમાં ઉત્તેજના વધી છે કે કોને ટિકિટ મળશે અને કોણ કપાશે? ના માહોલ વચ્ચે કહીં ખુશી કહી ગમનો માહોલ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સિનિયર કે જે પ્રથમ દૃષ્ટિએ નવા નિયમ મુજબ જેની ટિકિટ કપાવાની છે તેઓ હજુ વેઇટ એન્ડ વોચની નીતિ અખત્યાર કરી આશાવાદી રહ્યા છે, સામે પક્ષે યુવા કાર્યકર્તાઓમાં ખુશીનો માહોલ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છેે. જેમાં યુવાનોને તક મળી શકે છે. આગામી સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમા નવા ચહેરાઓને ટિકિટ મળી શકે છે તેથી યુવા નેતાઓમા કરી બતાવવાની ધગશ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

પાલિકામાં ટિકીટ માટે સંગઠનમાંથી બાદબાકી
મોરબી નગરપાલિકામાં હાલ ત્રણ જેટલા સભ્યો એવા છે જેમાં એક 60 વર્ષથી વધુના છે. તો એક ઉમેદવાર સતત 3 ટર્મથી ચૂંટાયા છે, તો એક સભ્યને જિલ્લામાં સંગઠનમાં સ્થાન મળ્યું છે. ત્રણ પૈકી એક સભ્ય ને ટિકિટ મળવાની સંભાવના જોતા પક્ષે સંગઠનમાંથી અગાઉથી જ રાજીનામુ આપવુ પડશે તેવી સ્પષ્ટ સુચના આપી દીધી છે અને દાવેદાર રાજીનામું આપવા પણ તૈયાર થઈ ચૂક્યા છે.

ગોંડલ અને જેતપુરમાં વગદારોની દોડાદોડી
ગોંડલ અને જેતપુર જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના સભ્યો પર બાદબાકીની મહોર લાગી ગઇ છે તેવા સભ્યો હવે પત્ની કે સંતાનના નામે ટિકિટ મળી જાય તે માટે હથકંડા અપનાવી રહ્યા હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે. જો કે નામોની આખરી યાદી જાહેર થાય તે પહેલાં ગણતરીઓ પાર પાડી દેવા મોટામાથાંઓની દોડાદોડી વધી છે.

