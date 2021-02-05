તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લોકોમાં કુતુહલ:મોરબીના આકાશમાં તેજ લીસોટાએ સર્જ્યું કૌતુક

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
મોરબીમાં ઢળતી સાંજે ૬: ૩૦ વાગ્યે ઓચિંતા આકાશમાં સફેદ રંગનો આકાશી પટ્ટો નજરે પડતાં લોકોએ કુતુહલ વશ થઈ નિહાળ્યો હતો. કુદરતના કરિશ્મા જેવો આ તેજ લીસોટો સ્વચ્છ અને ખુલ્લા આકાશમાં સ્પષ્ટ દેખાતાં હજારો લોએ આ નજારો માણ્યો હતો.

જો કે સુપરસોનિક વિમાન તેજ ઝડપે પસાર થવાથી આ પ્રકારના લીસોટાનું નિર્માણ થતું હોય છે. તેમ છતાં લોકોએ આ કરામતને માણી હતી અને અમુક લોકોએ ગગનચુંબી ઇમારતની અગાસી પર ચડીને આ નજારાને મોબાઇલમાં કેદ કરી હતી.

