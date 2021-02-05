તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લૂંટારા ઝડપાયા:મોરબીમાં રિક્ષામાં બેસેલા મુસાફરને લૂંટી લેતા બે શખ્સ ઝડપાયા

મોરબી6 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ચાર શખ્સોએ છરી બતાવી મુસાફર સાથે લૂંટ ચલાવી હતી

મોરબી પંથકમાં રિક્ષામાં બેસીને ચોરી કરવી કે લૂંટ કરવી તેવા બનાવો અવાર નવાર બનતા હોય છે તેવામાં રફાળેશ્વર નજીક રિક્ષામાં બેઠેલા મુસાફરને પહેલાથી જ રિક્ષામાં બેઠેલા ચાર શખ્સો દ્વારા છરી બતાવીને લૂંટી લેવામાં આવ્યો હતો જો કે, આ લૂંટની ઘટનામાં બે આરોપીને પકડવામાં આવ્યા છે અને અન્ય બે આરોપીને પકડવા માટે તજવીજ ચાલી રહી છે.

આ બનાવની જાણવા મળતી માહિતી મુજબ મૂળ યુપીના વતની અને હાલ મોરબીના રફાળેશ્વર નજીક રહેતો સુનીલકુમાર રાજેન્દ્રપ્રસાદ ગૌતમ (33) રિક્ષામાં બેસેની જારી રહ્યો હતો ત્યારે તે રિક્ષામાં ડ્રાઈવર ઉપરાંત અન્ય ત્રણ શખ્સો બેઠા હતા અને ત્યાર બાદ સિરામિકમાં કામ પરથી છૂટીને જય રહેલા આ યુવાનને રફાળેશ્વર ગામ પાસે રિક્ષા ઉભી રાખીને ઉતારવાના બદલે રિક્ષામાં જ બેઠેલા એક શખ્સે છરી બતાવી મોબાઈલ અને રૂપિયા જે હોય તે આપી દે તેવી ધમકી આપી હતી અને એક આરોપીએ તેનો મોબાઈલ ફોન લઈ લીધો હતો જો કે, અન્ય એક આરોપીએ તેની પાસેથી રોકડા 700 રૂપિયા લઈ લીધા હતા અને છરીનો ઘા ઝીકીને લૂંટ ચલાવી હતી.

ફરિયાદી યુવાન રિક્ષામાંથી નીચે કુદી ગયો હતો અને અજાણ્યા વાહનની મદદથી રિક્ષા નંબર જીજે 01 એએક્સ 9522નો પીછો કર્યો હતો. રિક્ષામાં બેઠેલા કાસીમશા ઈબ્રાહીમશા શાહમદાર રહે, લીલપર રોડ મુખ્યમંત્રી આવાસ યોજના અને પ્રશાંત ઉર્ફે પપ્પુ અરવિંદ કોળી રહે મુખ્યમંત્રી આવાસ લીલાપર રોડ મોરબી વાળાને પકડવામાં આવ્યા છે અને આ ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલા રિક્ષા ચાલક અને તેની બાજુમાં બેઠેલા અન્ય એક શખ્સને શોધવા માટે કવાયત કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

