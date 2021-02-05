તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:મોરબીમાં બહેન સાથે જૂના પ્રેમનો ખાર રાખી યુવકની હત્યા કરનાર ઝડપાયો

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોવિડ ટેસ્ટ કરી આરોપીના રિમાન્ડ મેળવવા તજવીજ, હત્યામાં વપરાયેલું હથિયાર જપ્ત

મોરબીમાં દસ વર્ષ જુના પ્રેમ સબંધ મુદે મનદુઃખ રાખી યુવતીના ભાઈએ યુવાનને છરીના ઘા ઝિંકીને મોતને ઘાટ ઉતારી દીધો હતો. આ બનાવ મામલે મૃતકના પિતાએ આરોપી સામે હત્યાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે આજે આરોપીની વિધિવત ધરપકડ કરીને ધોરણસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

મોરબીના કાલિકા પ્લોટ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા રફીકભાઈ ઉર્ફે ગુલાબ અબ્બાસભાઈ રફાઈ નામના યુવાનની રવિવારે રાત્રે રામઘાટ પાસે છરીના ઘા ઝિંકીને હત્યા કરી દેવાઈ હતી. આ બનાવમાં મૃતકના પિતાએ પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. જેમાં યુવાનની દશ વર્ષ જૂના પ્રેમ પ્રકરણમાં હત્યા થયાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું. આથી, મૃતકના પિતાએ રિયાઝ ઉર્ફે રિયાક્ત હાજી ખુરેશી સામે પોતાના પુત્રની હત્યા કર્યાની મોરબી એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ મૃતક યુવાનને 10 વર્ષ અગાઉ આરોપીની બહેન સાથે પ્રેમસબંધ હતો. તે મામલે ચાલતી અદાવતનું પણ જે તે વખતે સમાધાન થઈ ગયું હતું. પણ આરોપી રિયાઝ ઉર્ફે રિયાક્ત હાજી ખુરેશીના મગજમાં ખાર રહી ગયો હોવાથી આ મનદુઃખનો ખાર રાખીને તેણે રફીકની હત્યા કરી નાખી હતી. પોલીસે આ બનાવની ફરિયાદ પરથી આરોપી સામે ગુનો નોંધીને આરોપી રિયાઝ ઉર્ફે રિયાક્ત હાજી ખુરેશીને ઝડપીને કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવી રિમાન્ડ મેળવવા તજવીજ હાથ ધરી હતી.

