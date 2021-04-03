તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મતદાર યાદી:મોરબી જિલ્લામાં મતદાન માટે 861 મથક પર 4897નો સ્ટાફ રહેશે તૈનાત

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ઉમેદવારોને ફોર્મ ભરીને સુપરત કરવા 19 ROની યાદી જાહેર
  • કુલ 230 ઉમેદવારનું ભાવિ 7,27,207 મતદાર ઘડશે

મોરબી જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી તંત્ર દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલી તૈયારી અંગે જિલ્લા કલેકટર જે.બી પટેલે વિગત આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 672 જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયત જ્યારે 3 નગરપાલિકા માટે 189 મળી જિલ્લામાં કુલ 861 મતદાન મથકોની યાદી તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી છે. અને કુલ 4897 ચૂંટણી સ્ટાફ તૈયાર કર્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતા ઉમેદવારે પોતાનું ફોર્મ કયા અધિકારીને જમા કરાવવનું રહેશે તેની પણ યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે, જેમાં મોરબી જિલ્લા પંચાયત માટે 5 આર.ઓ,તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 10 અને 3 નગરપાલિકા માટે 4 આર.ઓ મળી કુલ 19 આરઓની પણ યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે.

મોરબી જિલ્લા તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 126 બેઠકો માટે ચૂંટણી લડતા રાજકીય પક્ષના ઉમેદવારોનું ભાવિ 5,38,270 મતદારો નક્કી કરશે. જયારે મોરબી, માળીયા અને વાંકાનેર પાલિકાની 104 બેઠકોનું ભાવિ 1,88,937 મતદારો નક્કી કરશે. આમ જિલ્લામાં કુલ 7,27,207 મતદારો ભાવિનો ફેંસલો કરશે.

વી.સી હાઈસ્કૂલ ખાતે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને આજે ઇ.વી.એમ.ફાળવવામાં આવશે
28 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ યોજાનાર મતદાન પ્રકિયાને ધ્યાને લઇ ઇવીએમ ચેકીંગ, રેન્ડમાઇઝેશન તેમજ અન્ય કામગીરી એડવાન્સમાં પૂર્ણ કરી શકે તે માટે મતદાન મથક મુજબ આજે વી.સી હાઈસ્કૂલ ખાતે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને ઇવેએમ જેમાં બેલેટ યુનિટ, કન્ટ્રોલ યુનિટ અને વિવિપેટની ફાળવણી કરશે.

