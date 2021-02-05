તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:વાંકાનેરની લુણસર બેઠક પર મેન્ડેટ વિના કોંગ્રેસે ફોર્મ ભર્યું

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મોરબી જિલ્લાની 230 બેઠકો માટે બીજા દિવસે 261 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા,ચૂંટણીનો જામતો માહોલ
  • તા. પંચાયતની 102 બેઠક માટે 121 ફોર્મ, 3 પાલિકાની 104 બેઠક માટે 99 ફોર્મ અને જિ.પંચાયતની 24 સીટ માટે 41 ફોર્મ ગયા

મોરબી જિલ્લાની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી માટે આજે સતત બીજા દિવસે ફોર્મ ઉપાડવા માટે ઉમેદવારોનો ઘસારો રહ્યો હતો.જ્યારે વાંકાનેરમાં આજથી ફોર્મ ભરવાના શ્રીગણેશ થયા હતા.જ્યારે મોરબી જિલ્લાની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની કુલ 230 બેઠકો માટે બીજા દિવસે 261 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતા.જ્યારે વાંકાનેર તાલુકા પંચાયતની લુણસર બેઠક પર મેન્ડેટ વિના કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું.

મોરબી જિલ્લા પંચાયત, પાંચ તાલુકા પંચાયત અને ત્રણ નગરપાલિકાની આગામી 28 ફ્રેબ્રુઆરીએ યોજાનાર ચૂંટણીઓ માટે ગઈકાલથી ફોર્મ ઉપાડવાનું શરૂ થયું હતું અને આજે બીજા દિવસે ફોર્મ ઉપાડવા માટે ઉમેદવારો ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા.જેમાં મોરબી તાલુકા પંચાયતની 26 બેઠકો માટે 47,વાંકાનેર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠક માટે 41, માળીયા તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 સીટ માટે 10 ,ટંકારા તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 સીટ માટે 16 અને હળવદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 સીટ માટે 7 ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.મોરબી જિલ્લામાં હજુ સુધીમાં એકમાત્ર વાંકાનેર તાલુકા પંચાયતની લુણસર બેઠકના કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર કિરીટભાઈ નાનજીભાઈ વસીયાણીએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું છે.

મોરબી જિલ્લાની 3 નગરપાલિકા માટે આજે ઉપડેલા ફોર્મની વિગત જોઈએ તો મોરબી નગરપાલિકાની 52 બેઠકો માટે 60, માળીયા નગરપાલિકાની 24 બેઠકો માટે 27 અને વાંકાનેર નગરપાલિકાની 28 બેઠકો માટે 12 ફોર્મ તેમજ મોરબી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 24 સીટ માટે 41 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતા.આમ મોરબી જિલ્લાની પાંચેય તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 102 બેઠકો માટે 121 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતા.જ્યારે ત્રણ નગરપાલિકાની 104 બેઠકો માટે 99 ફોર્મ અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 24 સીટ માટે 41 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતા.જો કે હજુ ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ હજુ બાકી હોય ફોર્મ ઉપડવાની સંખ્યા હજુ પણ વધશે. 10 તારીખ પછી ફોર્મ ભરવાની કામગીરી ગતિ પકડશે.

ટંકારા તાલુકાની 16, જિલ્લાની 3 બેઠક માટે બે દી’માં 90 ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ઉપડ્યા
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ટંકારા તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 બેઠક અને અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 3 બેઠકની ચૂંટણી માટે બે દિવસમાં તા. પં. માટે કુલ 75 ફોર્મ અને જિ. પં. માટે 15 ફોર્મ ચુંટણી લડવા ઉમેદવારોએ ઉપાડ્યા હતા. સોમવારે સાંજ સુધીમાં તાલુકાની 16 બેઠક માટે 59 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ઉપાડ્યા હતા. જ્યારે જી.પં.ની 3 બેઠક માટે 15 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ઉપડ્યા હતા. મંગળવારે સાંજ સુધીમાં તાલુકા પંચાયતમા ઉમેદવારી કરવા વધુ 16 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા મંગળવારે જિ.પં. માટે કોઇ ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ઉપડયુ નહોતુ.

