ઉચાપતમાં સંડોવણી:વવાણિયામાં આંગણવાડીના સેવિકાની ઉચાપતમાં સંડોવણી, સગર્ભાને અપાતા નાસ્તામાં કટકી થતી હોવાની મહિલાઓની રાવ

માળિયા મિંયાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ડીડીઓને રજૂઆત કરી સંબંધિત સામે ન્યાયી પગલાં લેવાની માંગ

માળિયા મિંયાણાના વવાણીયા ગામના આંગણવાડીના મુખ્ય સેવિકા કિશોરીઓ સગર્ભા મહિલાઓ અને બાળકોને પૌષ્ટિક આહાર પૂરો પાડવામાં ગેરરીતિ આચરતા હોય તેમજ ઉચાપત કરતા હોવાની અને આંગણવાડીની ચીજવસ્તુઓની ઉઠાંતરી કરવામાં આવતી હોવાની સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓએ જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારીને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

માળિયા તાલુકાના વાવણીયા ગામમાં આવેલી આંગણવાડી મુખ્ય સેવિકા પિલોપરા દિપીકાબેન દ્વારા લાભાર્થીઓને સરકારી લાભો યોગ્ય રીતે મળતા ન હોવાના અને આંગણવાડી વર્કર દ્વારા હંમેશા ગેરરીતી અને બાળકોને અન્યાય કરવામાં આવે છે તેવી સ્થાનિક કર્મચારીઓમાંથી ફરિયાદ ઉઠી છે.

તેમજ યોગ્ય માહિતી ન આપીને ઉડાઉ જવાબ આપવામાં આવતા હોવાની પણ રાવ ઉઠી છે. વવાણીયા ગામમાં લાભાર્થીઓને યોગ્ય લાભ મળતો નથી. દિપીકાબેન સામે મૌખિક રજૂઆત કરી હતી, પરંતુ તા.૩૦ ના રોજ ડીપીઓને ફોનથી જાણ કરતાં તેઓ રૂબરૂ તા.૩૦-૦૧ ના રોજ રૂબરૂ મળવા આવવા કહ્યું હતું અને તેઓ ન આવતા નોટીસ આપેલ હતી અને નોટીસનો જવાબ ન આવતા લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી છે.

અમારી પાસે ફરિયાદ આવી છે, સંબંધિત વિભાગને તપાસના આદેશ કરાયા છે
વવાણિયા ગામની આંગણવાડીમાં ગેરરીતિની ફરિયાદ આવી છે.આ માટે આઈ.સી ડી.આર વિભાગના પ્રોગ્રામ ઓફિસરને તપાસ માટેના આદેશ આપવામા આવ્યા છે તપાસમાં જો ગેરરીતિ સામે આવશે તો તેમને યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી કરી છુટા કરવામાં આવશે.- પરાગ ભગદેવ , જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી

