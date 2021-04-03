તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વાસણ લઇ લોકો દોડ્યા:કડીયાણા પાસે ટેન્કર પલટતાં લોકોની ડીઝલ ભરવા પડાપડી

હળવદએક કલાક પહેલા
હળવદ તાલુકાના કડીયાણા ગામ પાસે મોરબીથી ડિઝલ ભરેલું ટેન્કર પસાર થઇ રહ્યું હતું ત્યારે આગળ જતી છકડો રીક્ષાને બચાવવા જતા ચાલકે ટેન્કર પરનો કાબૂ ગુમાવતા ટેન્કર પલટી મારી ગયું હતું અને ડિઝલની રસ્તા પર નદી વહેવા લાગી હતી. આસપાસના લોકોને જાણ થતાં જ લોકોએ ડિઝલ લેવા પડાપડી કરી હતી અને હાથ લાગ્યું તે વાસણ લઇને ખુલ્લેઆમ લૂંટ ચલાવી હતી

લોકોની લૂંટાલૂંટ ચાલતી હતી એ જ વખતે કોઇએ પોલીસને જાણ કરી દેતાં પોલીસ આ ઘટના સ્થળે પોલીસ દોડી આવતા લોકોમાં નાસભાગ મચી ગઇ હતી. હળવદ ધાંગધ્રા માળીયા કચ્છ હાઇવે પર અવારનવાર અકસ્માત થવાના બનાવો બને છે ત્યારે મોરબીથી ડિઝલ ભરેલું ટેન્કર હળવદ તરફ આવી રહ્યું હતું ત્યારે કડીયાણા પાસે ટેન્કર પલટી મારતા ડિઝલ લેવા આજુબાજુના લોકો અને ખેડૂતોએ વાસણ લઈને ડિઝલની પડાપડી કરીને ખુલ્લેઆમ લૂંટ ચલાવી હતી.

