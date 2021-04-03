તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:શિક્ષકોના પડતર પ્રશ્નોને લઇને મોડાસા તાલુકા પ્રા.શિક્ષક સંઘની જિલ્લા પ્રા. શિક્ષક સંઘને રજૂઆત

ખલીકપુર (મોડાસા)એક કલાક પહેલા
  • ધો. 1-5 માં ત્રણ શિક્ષકો સમાવવામાં આવે સહિતની માંગો કરી

મોડાસા તાલુકા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક સંઘે પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોના વિવિધ પડતર પ્રશ્નોને લઈને રાજ્ય સરકારમાં રજૂઆત કરવા માટે જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકસંઘને પત્ર લખી ઝડપથી ઉકેલ લાવવા માંગ કરી હતી. રાજ્યમાં ફરજ બજાવતા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોના વણઉકેલ્યા પ્રશ્નો સામે રાજ્ય સરકાર આંખ આડા કાન કરી રહી હોવાનું પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકો અહેસાસ અનુભવી રહ્યા છે. જેમાં ધો. 1-5 માં ત્રણ શિક્ષકો સમાવવામાં આવે, તાલુકા બહાર બદલી થયેલ શિક્ષકોને મૂળ તાલુકા અને મૂળ શાળામાં પરત લાવવામાં આવે સહિતની માંગો કરી હતી.

મોડાસા તાલુકા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક સંઘે અરવલ્લી જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક સંઘ પ્રમુખ અને મહામંત્રીને ઉલ્લેખીને પત્ર લખી રાજ્ય સરકારમાં પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોના મુખ્યત્વે 6 જેટલા પડતર પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ લાવવા સરકારમાં રજૂઆત કરવા માંગ કરી છે.

જેમાં ધોરણ 1 થી 5 માં ત્રણ શિક્ષકો સમાવવામાં આવે. વિકલ્પ આપવામાં આવે તેમજ પગાર ધોરણ અને પેન્શન રિવાઇઝ કરવાની પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આવે, ATD અને CP.Ed. ના શિક્ષકોને 6 થી 8 માં વિકલ્પ આપવામાં આવે, વધુમાં તાલુકા બહાર બદલી થયેલ શિક્ષકોને મૂળ તાલુકા અને મૂળ શાળામાં પરત લાવવામાં આવે તેમજ સાબરકાંઠામાંથી નવનિર્મીત થયેલ અરવલ્લી જિલ્લામાં પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોનું જીપીએફ ટ્રાન્સફર કરવામાં આવેની માંગ કરી છે. પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોના વણઉકેલ્યા પ્રશ્નો સામે રાજ્ય સરકાર આંખ આડા કાન કરી રહી હોવાનું પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકો અહેસાસ અનુભવી રહ્યા છે.

