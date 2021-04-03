તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફરિયાદ:મોડાસામાં રોયલ્ટી ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરને ટ્રક નીચે કચડવાનો પ્રયાસ, ટ્રક ચાલક અને માલિક સામે ફરિયાદ

ખલીકપુર(મોડાસા)એક કલાક પહેલા
મોડાસા બાયપાસ પર ખાણખનીજ ના અધિકારી અને ગાડીના માલિક વચ્ચે મોડી રાત્રે ઓવરલોડ ખનીજ મામલે બોલચાલી થવા પામી હતી - Divya Bhaskar
  • મારી ગાડી પકડવાની કોઈ અધિકારીની તાકાત નથી હું ડોન છું મારી ગાડી પકડશો તો મજા નહીં આવે તેવી ધમકી ખનીજ માફિયા ભાવેશ કલાલે ઉચ્ચારી

બે દિવસ અગાઉ મોડી સાંજે મોડાસા બાયપાસ પર અરવલ્લી જિલ્લા ખાણ-ખનીજ વિભાગના ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરે ટ્રક રોકતાં ટ્રક નીચે કચડવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતાં અને ધમકી આપતાં ટ્રકચાલક અને ટ્રકમાલિક બે સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ છે. ઘટનાથી ચકચાર મચી જવા પામી હતી.

2 જાન્યુઆરી સાંજે ખાણ ખનીજ વિભાગના ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર ધવલ સતપૂત ખનીજ અધિકારી મન ચૌધરી સાથે મોડાસા બાયપાસ પર ચેકિંગ કરતા હતા અને તે દરમિયાન ટ્રક નંબર જીજે 31 ટી 7350 આવતાં તેને રોકી રોયલ્ટી પાસ વજન કાંટા પાવતી માંગતા ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવર કમલે 24 ટન માલ રેતી ભર્યાનો પાસ રજૂ કર્યો હતો.

જેથી અધિકારીઓને ટ્રકમાં વધુ રેતી હોવાનું વહેમ પડતાં ટ્રકના વજન કાંટાની પાવતી માંગતા આપી ન હતી. દરમિયાન ટ્રક માલિક ભાવેશ કલાલ ઘટનાસ્થળે આવી જઇ અધિકારીઓ સાથે ગેરવર્તણૂંક કરી અધિકારીઓને ધક્કામૂક્કી કરી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હોવાની ફરિયાદ મોડાસા ટાઉન પોલીસમાં ભાવેશ કલાલ અને કમલેશ બંને રહે. સીમલવાડા જિ.ડુંગરપુર વિરુદ્ધ કલમ 379, 344 186 188 503 506 2 હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધ્યો છે.

ધવલ સતપૂતે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું છે કે તેઓએ એક તબક્કે અધિકારીનો હાથ પકડી ટ્રક નીચે નાખવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરી ટ્રક લઈ ભાગી છૂટ્યો હતો. ટ્રક માલિક ભાવેશ કલાલે તેની ગાડી સરકારી ગાડી વચ્ચે મૂકી અધિકારીઓને આગળ જતા અટકાવી ધમકી આપી કે મારી ગાડી પકડવાની કોઇ અધિકારીની તાકાત નથી હું ડોન છું મારી ગાડી પકડશો તો મજા નહીં આવેની ધમકી પણ આપી હતી.

માફિયાઓના સો.મિડીયા પર ગૃપ ચાલે છે
રોયલ્ટી ચોરી કરનાર ખનીજ માફિયાઓ ચેતવણી આપવા અધિકારીઓ ક્યાં છે ચેકિંગ કરે છે તે માટે જુદા જુદા વોટ્સએપ ગ્રુપ ચલાવે છે. તેમાં ગિરિમાળા અરવલ્લી એસ.કે ડોન જેવા ગૃપ છે અને ભાવેશ કલાલ આ બનાવ બન્યા પછી તેનો વિડીયો પણ આ ગ્રુપ મારફતે શેર કરવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે.

ભાવેશ કલાલે અધિકારીને બેફામ ગાળો આપી
અધિકારીઓને ગાડી રોકી ભાવેશ કલાલે અધિકારીઓને તું તારી કરી બેફામ ગાળો આપી હતી. જે પણ વીડિયોમાં સ્પષ્ટ સંભળાય છે અને ગાડી રોકી તો જોવા જેવી થશે તેવું પણ સ્પષ્ટ દેખાય છે અને સંભળાય છે.

