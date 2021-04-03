તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:અણસોલ નજીકથી રૂ3.32 લાખના દારૂ સાથે એક ઝબ્બે

ખલીકપુર (મોડાસા)એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિદેશી દારૂ અમદાવાદ લઇ જવાનો હતો

ગુરૂવારે રાજસ્થાનથી અમદાવાદના મનીષ નામના બુટલેગરનો વિદેશી દારૂ કિં 3.32 લાખશામળાજીના અણસોલ ચેકપોસ્ટથી પકડતાં પોલીસે આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.રાજસ્થાન અને ગુજરાતને જોડતી શામળાજી પાસે અણસોલ ચેકપોસ્ટમાં ફરજ પરના પોલીસ જવાનો ટેમ્પો જીજે 16 ડબલ્યૂ9978 ની તલાશી લેતાં તેમાં ગુપ્ત ખાનું બનાવેલો હતો.

જેમો ખોલી તલાશી કરતાં વિદેશી દારૂ ના 554 બોક્સ મળ્યા હતા. જેની કિં. 3,33,042 અને દોઢ લાખનો ટેમ્પો કિંમત સાથે ડ્રાયવર પારસ પોકરજી રેધર રહે. જિલોલ રાજસ્થાનની ધરપકડ કરી છે અને દારૂ અંગે પૂછપરછ કરતાં મનીષ નામના બુટલેગર કે જે અમદાવાદનો રહેવાસી છે તેનો હોવાનું ખુલતો પોલીસે ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી છે.}નરેન્દ્ર પટેલ

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો