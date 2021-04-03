તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિઘા:વાત્રક ડેમમાંથી 100- માઝૂમમાંથી 40 ક્યુસેક પાણી છોડાયું

  • જિલ્લામાં જીવાદોરી સમાન ગણાતા બંને ડેમોના પાણીથી ખેડૂતોને 2500 હેક્ટર જમીનમાં લાભ થશે

અરવલ્લી જિલ્લાના ખેડૂતો માટે જીવાદોરી સમાન ગણાતા વાત્રક અને માઝૂમ જળાશયમાંથી રવિ પાકની સિઝન માટે ખેડૂતોને પાણીનો ચોથો રાઉન્ડ શરૂ કરાયો છે. બંને જળાશયના પાણીથી ખેડૂતોની 2500 હેક્ટર કરતાં વધુ જમીન સિંચન થાય છે.ખેડૂતોને સમયસર નહેર દ્વારાપાણી મળવાના કારણે ઘઉં, મકાઈ, દિવેલા અને ચણાના પાકમાં મોટો ફાયદો થશે. સમયસર પાણી છોડતાં ખેડૂતોમાં ખુશીનો માહોલ સર્જાયો છે.

જિલ્લામાં સૌથી મોટા ગણાતા અને 1 લાખ હેક્ટરમાં કમાન્ડ એરિયા ધરાવતા વાત્રક જળાશયમાંથી રવિ પાકની સીઝન માટે 100 ક્યુસેક પાણી નહેરમાં છોડાયું છે. વાત્રક જળાશયના પાણીથી ખેડૂતોની 1500 હેક્ટર કરતાં વધુ જમીન સિંચન થતી હોવાથી 3500 કરતાં વધુ ખેડૂતોને વાત્રક જળાશયના પાણી થી સીધો ફાયદો થાય છે.15 દિવસ માટે નહેરમાં શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલા પાણીનો ચોથો રાઉન્ડના ફાયદારૂપે ખેડૂતોને ઘઉં, મકાઈ અને દિવેલા તેમજ ચણા પાકમાં સમયસર પાણી મળી રહેતા ખેડૂતોમાં ઉપરોક્ત પાકોમાં ઉત્પાદન વધવાની આશા બંધાઈ છે.

મોડાસાના માઝૂમ જળાશયમાંથી રવિ પાકની સિઝન માટે ખેડૂતોને નહેર દ્વારા પાણી આપવામાં આવતા મોડાસા અને ધનસુરા તાલુકાના 1500 કરતાં વધુ ખેડૂતોને ફાયદો થયો છે. નહેરમાં 40 ક્યુસેક કરતાં વધુ પાણી છોડાતા ખેડૂતોની એક હજાર હેક્ટર જમીનમાં આવેલા શિયાળુ સિઝનના પાકોમાં સમયસર પાણી મળવાના કારણે ખેડૂતોમાં ખુશી જોવા મળી છે.

