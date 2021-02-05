તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:રેલ્લાવાડા નજીકથી દારૂ ભરેલી બે વૈભવી કાર સાથે બુટલેગર ઝબ્બે, 8 સામે ફરિયાદ

મેઘરજ, સીસોદરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પોલીસની કાર સાથે બે કાર અથડાવતાં કારના આગળના ભાગે નુકસાન
  • દોઢ માસમાં 20 થી 22 વખત મોડાસા પાસે શીકા ચોકડી નજીક દારૂ પહોંચાડ્યો હોવાનું બુટલેગરે નિવેદન આપ્યું

મેઘરજના રેલ્લાવાડા પાસેથી રાજસ્થાન સ્ટેટ મોનિટરીંગ સેલે સ્થાનિક પોલીસને ઊંઘતી રાખી મંગળવારની વહેલી સવારે બે વૈભવી કારમાંથી વિદેશી દારુસાથે શખ્સને ઝડપી કુલ રૂ.9,93,900 ના મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરી 8 સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધી છે.

ડુંગરપુરના બીછીવાડાનો બળવંતસિંહ ઉર્ફે બાપુ વિરપુર ગોડાઉનમાંથી દારૂનો જથ્થો ભરત ડાંગી ઉર્ફે લંગડાને ઉદેપુર પહોંચાડવાનો હોવાની બાતમી આધારે રાજસ્થાન સ્ટેટ મોનિટરીંગ સેલના માણસોએ વહેલી સવારે 4.30 વાગે રેલ્લાવાડા પાસે ટીમો બનાવી નાકાબંધી કરતા કાર આવતાં કર્મીઓએ પોતાની ખાનગી માલિકીની સ્કોર્પયોની આડાુશ કરી દારૂ ભરીને આવતી કારને ઉભો રાખવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. પરંતુ ચાલકે કારને ઉભી ન રાખી દોડાવતા કાર સ્કોર્પિયોને અથડાતઇ હતી.

બીજી અન્ય કારને પણ રોકવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતાં તે કારચાલકે પણ સ્કોર્પિયો સાથે અથડાવી ચાલક કાર મૂકી ફરાર થઇ ગયો હતો. સેલના કર્મીઓએ ચાલકને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. કાર અને ઝડપાયેલા મનીષ ઉર્ફે મંગલા જીવાજી નાથાજી ઘોઘરા મીણા રહે.પાલ દેવલગામ,તા.જી.ડુંગરપુરને વાહનોને ઇસરી પોલીસ મથકે લઈ જવાયો હતો. બંને કારમાંથી અલગ અલગ દારૂ ઉતારી ગણી જોતા કાર નંબર GJ36 F 5365 માંથી વિદેશી દારૂ કિં. રૂ.1,13,900 સહિત કુલ રૂ.5,13,900 નો મુદ્દામાલ અને બીજી કાર નં.GJ12 DA 5669 માંથી કિં. રૂ.1,16,000નો દારૂ સહિત કુલ રૂ.4,66,000નો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કર્યો હતો. પૂછપરછમાં ભરત ડાંગી ઉર્ફે લંગડો તથા તેનો પાર્ટનર શકાજી બંને રહે ઉદેપુરે દોઢ માસમાં 20 થી 22 વખત મોડાસા પાસે શીકા ચોકડી પાસે દારૂ પહોંચાડ્યાનું નિવેદન આપ્યું છે.

આમની સામે ફરિયાદ
1.મનિષ ઉર્ફે મંગલા સ.ઓ.જીવાજી નાથાજી ઘોઘરા મીણા,2.લાડુ જેનુ પુરૂ નામ જાણવા મળેલ નથી, 3.બલવંતસિંહ ઉર્ફે બાપુ,4.ભરત ડાંગી ઉર્ફે લંગડો,5.રોહિતભાઈ, 6. રવિન્દ્રસિંહ ઉર્ફે રવી વિક્રમસિંહ રાજાવત,7. નામ જાણવા મળ્યું નથી, 8. નામ જાણવા મળ્યું નથી

