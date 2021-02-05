તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:મોડાસામાં ખાણખનીજ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરને ટ્રક નીચે કચડવાનો પ્રયાસ કરનાર ઝડપાયો

માલપુર, ખલીકપુર(મોડાસા)એક કલાક પહેલા
  • સપ્તાહ અગાઉ ટ્રક રોકતાં ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી પણ આપી હતી

2 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મોડાસામાં મોડી સાંજે ઓવરરલોડ રેતી ભરેલી ટ્રકને રોકતાં, ટ્રક ચાલક અને માલિકે રોયલ્ટી ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપનાર અને ટ્રક નીચે કચડી નાખવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ હતી. આ કેસમાં મંગળવારે મોડાસા ટાઉન પોલીસે આરોપી અને ગુનામાં વપરાયેલા વાહનો ઝડપી પાડ્યા છે.

2 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ મદદનીશ ભૂસ્તરશાસ્ત્રીની સૂચનાથી રોયલ્ટી ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર ધવલ સતપુતે રેતી ભરીને જતી ટ્રકને રોકી ચાલકની પૂછપરછ કરતાં આ રેતી સાગવાડા રાજસ્થાન લઈ જવાનું હોવાનું કહ્યું હતું. જેથી ખાણ ખનીજની ટીમે તપાસ કરતાં વધુ રેતી ભરી હોય તેની સાઈડમાં ઉભી કરવા જણાવી રેતીનું વજન કરાવવા સહિતની કવાયત હાથ ધરી હતી. દરમિયાન ટ્રકનો માલિક આવી જતાં ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરને ફરજમાં રૂકાવટ કરી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી ટ્રક ભગાડી મૂકી હતી. મોડાસા ટાઉન પોલીસેે ભાવેશભાઈ રમણલાલ કલાક રહે. રાસ્તાપાલ તા. સીમલવાડા જિ. ડુંગરપુરને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. આ સાથે ગુનામાં વપરાયેલ ફોર્ચ્યુનર કાર અને ડમ્પર સાથે કુલ 50 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

