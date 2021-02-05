તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:માલપુર તાલુકાના ચાર શિક્ષકો ચૂંટણીલક્ષી તાલીમમાં ગેરહાજર રહેતા નોટિસ ફટકારી

માલપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
માલપુરની પીજી મહેતા હાઇસ્કૂલમાં તાલીમ યોજાઇ હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
માલપુરની પીજી મહેતા હાઇસ્કૂલમાં તાલીમ યોજાઇ હતી.
  • માલપુરની પીજી મહેતા હાઇસ્કૂલમાં યોજાયેલી તાલીમમાં ગેરહાજર હતા

માલપુર તાલુકામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીને અનુલક્ષી પોલીંગ ઓફિસરો તથા અન્ય અધિકારીઓની માલપુરની પી.જી.મહેતા હાઈસ્કૂલમાં યોજાયેલી તાલીમમાં ચાર શિક્ષકો ગેરહાજર રહેતા મામલતદાર દ્વારા શો કોઝ નોટિસ આપીને ખુલાસો માંગવામાં આવ્યો છે. યોગ્ય કારણ નહીં હોય તો તેમની સામે કાયદાકીય પગલાં ભરાશે.

રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી યોજાનાર છે.ત્યારે માલપુર તાલુકામાં 690 કર્મચારીઓને ચૂંટણી કામગીરી માટે નિમણૂંક કરાઇ છે. જેમાં પોલીંગ ઓફિસરોની પી.જી.મેહતા હાઈસ્કૂલમાં ટ્રેનિંગ રખાઈ હતી. જેમાં 115 મહિલા અને પુરુષ પ્રિસાઇડિંગ અધિકારી તરીકે હાજર રહ્યા હતા. જેમાં મદદનીશ 115 ,પોલીંગ ઓફિસર 115, મહિલા કર્મીઓ 230 અને અન્ય સેવક મિત્રો 115 થઈને 690 કર્મચારીઓની નિમણૂંક કરાતા જેમાંથી ચાર શિક્ષકો ગેરહાજર રહેતા તંત્ર દ્વારા શો કોઝ નોટિસ આપી ખુલાસો માંગવામાં આવ્યો છે.

