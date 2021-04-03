તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:ધનસુરાની સીમમાં ખેતરમાંથી ચોરેલી મોટર સાથે બે પકડાયા

ધનસુરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બે ચોરોએ તાજેતરમાં ખેતરમાંથી ચોરી કરી હતી, બંને ચોરો બાયડ તાલુકાના બોરવાડાના

ધનસુરાની સીમમાં ખેતરમાંથી તાજેતરમાં ચોરાયેલા બે મોટર સાથે ધનસુરા પોલીસે બાયડ તાલુકાના બે ચોરોને પકડી લઇ આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. ધનસુરાની સીમમાં ખેતરમાંથી ચોરેલી મોટર સાથે બે ચોરોને પોલીસે પકડી લીધા હતા.

ધનસુરાના નરેન્દ્રભાઈ રમણભાઈ પંચાલના ખેતરમાં આવેલ બોરકૂવામાં ઉતારેલ સબમર્શીબલ મોટર અને કેબલ વાયર જેની કિં. 16હજાર જે ચોરાઇ જતાં આ બાબતે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ હતી. ધનસુરા પોલીસે ધનસુરા પી.એસ.આઈ બી.એસ.ચૌહાણ ના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં મોટર ચોરનાર કનુસિંહ કાળુંસિંહ ચાવડા (32) અને અરવિંદસિંહ જયંતિસિંહ ચાવડા (30) બંને રહે.બોરવાડા તા. બાયડને મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝડપી પાડી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો