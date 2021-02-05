તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આક્રોશ:ભિલોડાના કુંડોલપાલ ગામે મોબાઇલ નેટવર્ક ન મળતાં ગ્રામજનોની ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી, ‘નેટ નહીં તો વોટ નહીં’ના સૂત્રોચ્ચાર કર્યા

ભિલોડા
ગ્રામજનોએ ભિલોડા મામલતદારને આવેદન આપ્યું
ગ્રામજનોએ ભિલોડા મામલતદારને આવેદન આપ્યું
ભિલોડાના કુંડોલપાલમાં મોબાઇલ નેટવર્કની સમસ્યાથી ત્રસ્ત ગ્રામજનોએ મામલતદારને આવેદન આપી 10 દિવસમાં જો સમસ્યાનો હલ નહીં થાય તો આખું ગામ ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કાર કરશે ની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.

ભિલોડાના કુંડોલ પાલના સરપંચ તથા નીતિનભાઈ કટારા, અશ્વિનભાઇ ડામોર, ચંદુભાઈ બરંડા, આશિષભાઇ ડામોર વગેરેએ સાથે મળી મામલતદાર કાચરીએ આવેદન નેટવર્ક ની સમસ્યા હલ કરવા આવેદન આપ્યું હતું. ગામમાં નેટવર્ક ન પકડાતાં બાળકોના શિક્ષણ પર અસર થઈ રહી છે. ગામ લોકોને પણ ખૂબ જ મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. પંચાયતના કામ, સસ્તા અનાજની દુકાન વગેરેને જગ્યાએ પણ નેટવર્ક ન મળતાં આ અંગેની અરજી મામલતદાર તેમજ કલેક્ટરને પણ અપાઇ છે. પરંતુ આજદિન સુધી કોઈ પરિણામ મળ્યું નથી. જો 10 દિવસમાં આ સમસ્યાનું નિરાકરણ નહીં આવે તો પંચાયતમાં ઠરાવ કરી આવનારી ચૂંટણીનો આખું ગામ બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.

