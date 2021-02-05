તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તપાસની માંગ:વડનગરમાં પ્રવાસનના કામોમાં વેઠ

વડનગર
  • કોંગ્રેસના નગરસેવકે તપાસની માંગ સાથે પ્રવાસન વિભાગ, કલેકટર સહિતને રજૂઆત કરી

વડનગરમાં પ્રવાસન વિભાગ દ્વારા કરોડોના ખર્ચે ઐતિહાસિક સ્મારકોના રિનોવેશન સહિત કામો થઈ રહ્યા છે. જેમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર દ્વારા વેઠ ઉતારાઈ હોવાની રાવ ઊઠી છે. આ મુદ્દે તપાસ કરવા નગરસેવકે પ્રવાસન વિભાગમાં રજૂઆત કરી છે. જો 30 દિવસમાં તપાસ નહીં થાય તો ગાંધી ચિંધ્યા માર્ગે ઉપવાસ પર ઉતરવાની ચિમકી આપી છે.

વડનગરમાં પ્રવાસન વિભાગ દ્વારા શર્મિષ્ઠા તળાવ, તાનારીરી ગાર્ડન, લટેરીવાવ, ઐતિહાસિક 6 દરવાજાનું રિનોવેશન સહિતની કામગીરી પૂર્ણતાના આરે છે. પરંતુ કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર દ્વારા ગુણવત્તા વિહીન કામગીરી કરાઈ હોવાના આક્ષેપો કરી કોંગ્રેસના નગરસેવકે તપાસની માંગ સાથે પ્રવાસન વિભાગ, કલેકટર સહિતને રજૂઆત કરી 30 દિવસમાં પગલાં નહીં લેવાય તો ઉપવાસની ચીમકી આપતાં દોડધામ મચી ગઈ છે. આ અંગે ગીરીશભાઈએ જણાવ્યું કે વડનગરમાં પ્રવાસન વિભાગ દ્વારા કામો ચાલતા હોઈ આ મુદ્દે કોઈ રજૂઆત કરીએ તો પણ સાંભળવામાં આવતી નથી.

સ્થાનિક પદાધિકારીઓની વાત કોઈ સાંભળતું નથી
આ મુદ્દે પાલિકાના પદાધિકારીઓ પણ ટુરિઝમના કામો મુદ્દે રજૂઆત કરે તો પણ કોઈ વાત સાંભળવા તૈયાર નથી. જોકે, નગરમાં ચાલતા કામો મુદ્દે સ્થાનિક લેવલે કોઈ માહિતી પણ હોતી નથી. તેથી તેઓ લાચાર છે.

નદીઓળ દરવાજા ઉપરના પથ્થર પર તિરાડો પડી હતી
નદીઓળ દરવાજાના રિનોવેશન કામગીરીમાં કોન્ટ્રાકટર દ્વારા વેઠ ઉતારાતાં દરવાજાની ઉપર લગાવેલા પથ્થર પર તિરાડો પડી ગઈ હતી. આ મુદ્દે સ્થાનિકોની રજૂઆત છતાં કોઈ ધ્યાન અપાયું ન હતું.

તાનારીરી સર્કલ નજીક દીવાલ ધરાશાયી થઈ હતી
ગત ઓગસ્ટ મહિનામાં તાનારીરી સર્કલ નજીક બે વખત બનાવેલી દીવાલનું કામ હલકી કક્ષાનું થતાં ધરાશાયી થતાં ઊંટનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

