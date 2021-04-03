તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજીનામુ:વડનગરમાં ભાજપના નગરસેવિકાએ પોતાના વિસ્તારના કામો ન થતાં રાજીનામુ ધરી દીધું

વડનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • શહેરના ભાલેસરા વિસ્તારમાં રોડ,ગટર અને પાણી નિકાલના પ્રાથમિક કામો થતાં નથી,ધારાસભ્ય,પાલિકા પ્રમુખ,સાંસદ સહિતને રજૂઆતો કરી છતાં પરિણામ શૂન્ય

વડનગર પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 5 (ભાલસરા બેઠક) ના ભાજપના મહિલા નગરસેવિકાના વિસ્તારમાં વિકાસના કામો ન થતાં સદસ્યપદેથી રાજીનામુ આપી દેતાં ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.ભાલેસરા વિસ્તારમાં આવતા સ્વામિનારાયણ સર્કલથી 1 કિમી રસ્તો બનાવવા તેમજ ચોમાસાની ઋુતુમાં ગામતળાવના પાણીનો નિકાલ કરવા તેમજ બાકી ગટરના કામો પુરા કરવા સાંસદ,ધારાસભ્ય,પાલિકા પ્રમુખ સહિતને વારંવાર રજૂઅાતો કરવા છતાં કોઈ કામગીરી ન થતાં છેવટે રાજીનામુ ધરી દીધું હતુ.

વડનગરના ભાલસરા વિસ્તારમાંથી ભાજપની સીટ પરથી ચૂંટાયેલા દક્ષાબેન રણજીતસિંહ ઠાકોરને પોતાના વિસ્તારના કામો મુદ્દે ધક્કા ખાવા પડી રહ્યા છે.વસંતપ્રભા હોસ્પિટલ સામે ગટર મંજૂર થયાને વર્ષો થવા છતાં કામ શરૂ કરાયું નથી.આ ઉપરાંત ચોમાસામાં વરસાદી પાણીનો યોગ્ય નિકાલ ન થતાં ઘર અને શાળામાં પાણી ઘૂસી જવાની દહેશત સેવાઈ સેવાઈ રહી છે.

આ ઉપરાંત ચોમાસામાં ગામતળાવ ઓવરફલોની સ્થિતિમાં આવી જતાં પાણીનો યોગ્ય નિકાલ થાય તેવી વર્ષો જૂની માગણી ન સંતોષાતાં ગ્રામજનોમાં પણ રોષની લાગણી છવાઈ છે.આ ઉપરાંત સ્વામિનારાયણ સર્કલ સામે અંદાજીત 900 મીટર જેટલો રોડ બનાવવા નગસેવિકાએ સ્થાનિક ધારાસભ્ય તેમજ પૂર્વ સાંસદ અને પાલિકા પ્રમુખને રજૂઆતો કરી છતાં તેમના વિસ્તાર પ્રત્ય ઓરમાયુ વર્તન રખાતું હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કરી ન છૂટકે તેઓએ પાલિકા પ્રમુખ, શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ અને મહેસાણા જિલ્લા ઉપપ્રમુખને પોતાનું રાજીનામુ ધરી દેતાં ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.

