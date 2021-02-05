તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ વિરુદ્ધ અપક્ષ મેદાનમાં,10 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં

ઊંઝાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • એક જ સમાજનું ગામ હોઇ વિખવાદમાં ન પડતાં કોંગ્રેસ અપક્ષ ચૂંટણી લડે છે
  • નગરપાલિકામાં બે દિવસમાં 257 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા, 9 ભાજપ અને 1 અપક્ષે ફોર્મ ભર્યું

ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકામાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે 177 ટિકિટ વાંચ્છુઓ ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા. ત્યારે આ વખતે પણ ભાજપ અને અપક્ષ સામસામે ચૂંટણી મેદાને આવ્યા હોવાનું પ્રાથમિક ચિત્ર ઉપસી રહ્યું છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકામાં બે દિવસમાં 257 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા છે. જેમાં મંગળવારે 9 ભાજપ અને 1 અપક્ષ મળી કુલ 10 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 33 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત માટે 7 ફોર્મ દાવેદારો લઈ ગયા છે. જોકે, એકપણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું નથી.

ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકામાં 9 વોર્ડ અને 36 બેઠકો છે. 45195 મતદારો છે. ઊંઝા મૂળ સમાજ અને વ્યક્તિવાદના રાજકારણથી શરૂઆતથી જ રંગાયેલો છે, વ્યક્તિ વિશેષ એ જ પક્ષની ફોર્મ્યુલા ઉપર આધારિત આ ચૂંટણી હોવાનું લોકમુખે કહેવાય છે. ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકામાં મેન્ડેટની શરૂઆત નારાયણભાઈ પટેલની ભાજપ આગમનથી થઈ, ત્યાં સુધી માત્ર અપક્ષનો દાવો મજબૂત હતો. છતાંય 18થી વધુ સરસાઈ ભાજપ મેળવી શક્યું નહીં.

વોર્ડ 1માં ગ્રામ્ય સમાજ, વોર્ડ 2માં આંટા સમાજ અને ગ્રામ્ય સમાજ, વોર્ડ 3માં આંટા સમાજ અને ઓબીસી સમાજ, વોર્ડ 4માં મૌલોત સમાજ, વોર્ડ 5માં આંટા સમાજ, વોર્ડ 6માં ઓબીસી અને રુસાત સમાજ, વોર્ડ 7માં આંટા સમાજ, વોર્ડ 8માં આંટા સમાજ, રુસાત સમાજ અને ગ્રામ્ય સમાજ, વોર્ડ 9માં અનુસૂચિત જાતિ સમાજ, આંટા સમાજ અને ઓબીસી સમાજનું પ્રભુત્વ છે. વોર્ડ 2, 3 અને 5 નિર્ણાયક વિસ્તાર છે. ભાજપ ધારાસભ્ય તરીકે ડો.આશાબેન પટેલ ચૂંટાતાં અપક્ષ શાસિત ઊંઝા નગરપાલિકા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કેસરિયો કરાવ્યો હતો. આ ચૂંટણીમાં પણ નગરપાલિકા ભાજપમય બને તે માટે ધારાસભ્ય અને પ્રદેશ ઉપાધ્યક્ષ મહેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલ સમરસ ચૂંટણી થાય એ માટે પ્રયત્નશીલ છે.

