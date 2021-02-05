તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અકસ્માત:મહેસાણા બાયપાસ પાસે ટ્રેલરે બાઈક ને ટક્કર મારતા મહિલાનું મોત

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અજાણ્યા ટ્રેલર ચાલક સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ - Divya Bhaskar
અજાણ્યા ટ્રેલર ચાલક સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ
  • મહિલા પર ટ્રેલરનું ટાયર ફરી વળતા ઘટનાસ્થળે જ મોત

મહેસાણા બાયપાસ હાઇવે પર અજાણ્યાં ટ્રેલરની અડફેટે બાઇકસવાર મહિલાનું મોત થયુ છે. ગઇકાલે બપોરના સમયે સાસરીથી ઘરે જઇ રહેલાં દંપતીને અકસ્માત નડ્યો હતો. જેમાં અજાણ્યાં ટ્રેલરે તેમને ટક્કર મારતાં યુવક સાઇડમાં પડી ગયા બાદ તેની પત્નિ પરથી ટ્રેલર પસાર થઇ ગયુ હતુ. જેને કારણે ગંભીર ઇજાઓને કારણે મહિલાનું ઘટનાસ્થળે જ કમકમાટીભર્યુ મોત નિપજ્યુ હતુ. ઘટનાને લઇ મૃતકના ભાઇએ અજાણ્યાં ટ્રેલર ચાલક સામે મહેસાણા તાલુકા પોલીસ મથકે ફરીયાદ નોંધાવી છે

મહેસાણાના નુગર સર્કલથી સુવિધા સર્કલની વચ્ચે અકસ્માતની ઘટના સામે આવી છે. મૂળ હારીજના રાવીન્દ્રાના અને હાલ ગાંધીનગર રહેતાં રમેશભાઇ પરમાર પત્નિ ભીખીબેન સાથે તેમની સાસરી જુનામોકાથી બાઇક પર ગાંધીનગર જવા નિકળ્યાં હતા. આ દરમ્યાન ગઇકાલે બપોરના સમગે મહેસાણા બાયપાસ નુગર સર્કલથી સુવિધા સર્કલની વચ્ચે અજાણ્યાં ટ્રેલરે બાઇકને ટક્કર મારી હતી. જેથી રમેશભાઇ સાઇડમાં પડી ગયા બાદ તેમની પત્નિ ભીખીબેનના કમર ઉપર ટ્રેલરનું ટાયર ફરી વળતાં તેમનું ઘટનાસ્થળે જ કરૂણ મોત થયુ હતુ.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો આંક 17.50 લાખને પાર, 3.40 લાખ લોકોએ વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ પણ લીધો - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો