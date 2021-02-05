તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન:મહેસાણામાં પોલીસના રસીકરણ કેમ્પમાં 330 જણાએ રસી મૂકાવી

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 350 માંથી 20 જણાએ બીમારીનું બહાનું કાઢી રસી ન લીધી

કોરોનાના રસીકરણ સમયે અવનવા બહાના બતાવીને રસીથી દૂર રહેનારા 350થી વધુ જીઆરડી,હોમગાર્ડ અને પોલીસ માટેમંગળવારે પોલીસ હેડ ક્વાટરમાં ખાસ કેમ્પ યોજાયો હતો પરંતુ તેમાં 20થી વધુએ મેડિકલનો મુદ્દો આગળ ધરી રસી લીધી ન હતી.

જિલ્લાના 200 જીઆરડી,350 હોમગાર્ડ અને 5 ટકા પોલીસને રસીકરણમાં જોડાવા એસપી ડો. પાર્થરાજસિંહ અને ડીવાયએસપી ભક્તીબા,આરોગ્ય અધિકારી વિષ્ણુ પટેલની હાજરીમાં કેમ્પમાં પણ રસી ન લેવા માટેની બહાને બાજી જોવા મળી હતી. હાજર ફારૂકભાઇ પરમારે દવા ચાલે છે. કડીના હોમગાર્ડ ઘનશ્યામભાઇ જે પ્રજાપતિએ હાથમાં રહેલી થેલીમાંથી ફાઇલ કાઢીને હાજર તબીબને બતાવી દવા ચાલે છે માટે રસી નહી લઉ અને છતા પણ રસી આપશો તો મને કાઇ થાય તો જવાબદારી તમારી.કડીના પોલીસકર્મીએ કહ્યુ,મગજની દવા ચાલે છે અને રસી લેવાથી આડ અસર થશે માટે રસી નહી લઉ.એસપીએ જણાવ્યું કે ગર્ભવતી તેમજ ફિડીગ કરાવતી મહિલા પોલીસની બિમારકર્મીઓને રસીથી દૂર રખાયા છે.

કોરોનાની રસી આપવા સતત ચાલી રહેલા કેમ્પોમાં જેમને રસી નથી લીધી તેવા 5 ટકા પોલીસ અને હોમગાર્ડ,જીઆરડી માટે ખાસ કેમ્પ રાખ્યો છે અને તેમનો ડર દૂર કરીને રસીકરણ થઇ રહ્યુ છે.જેમને ખરેખર આરોગ્યલક્ષી તકલીફ છે તેમને બાકાત રાખ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો