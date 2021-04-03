તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સંયુક્ત ઘરપકડ ઓપરેશન:ભાન્ડુ હાઇવે ઉપરથી એમ.ડી.ડ્રગ્સ સાથે સાંચોરના બે શખ્સો ઝડપાયા

  • અમદાવાદ એટીએસ,એસઓજી અને મહેસાણા એસઓજીનું સંયુક્ત ઓપરેશન
  • પોલીસે રૂ.3.90 લાખનો 39 ગ્રામ એમ.ડી. ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો જપ્ત કર્યો

મહેસાણા-ઊંઝા હાઇવે ઉપર બુધવારે રાત્રે અમદાવાદ એટીએસ, એસઓજી અને મહેસાણા એસઓજીની ટીમને એમ.ડી.ડ્રગ્સ લઇ જવાતું હોવાની બાતમીને આધારે ભાન્ડુ નજીક વોચ ગોઠવી નંબર વગરની સ્વીફ્ટ કારમાં આવી રહેલ રાજસ્થાનના સાંચોરના બે શખ્સો પાસેથી 3.90 લાખનો 39 એમ.ડી.ડ્રગ્સ ઝડપી લીધું હતું પોલીસે ડ્રગ્સ, કાર 45 હજાર રોકડ સહિત ત્રણ મોબાઇલ કબજે લઇ ઝડપાયેલ બંન્ને આરોપીઓ સામે નાર્કોટીક્સ અધિનિયમ હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અમદાવાદ એટીએસ અને એસઓજીને રાજસ્થાનથી નંબર વગરની સ્વીફ્ટ કારમાં એમ.ડી.ડ્રગ્સ લઇને બે શખ્સો આવી રહ્યા હોવાની બાતમી મળી હતી જેના આધારે એટીએસના પી.આઇ. ડી.બી.બસીયા, પીએસઆઇ એન.એફ.સિદ્દીકી, એસઓજી ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચના એચ.જી.પલ્લાચાર્ય સહિતની ટીમ મહેસાણા આવવા નીકળી હતી,

મુદ્દમાલ જપ્ત કરી બંન્ને આરોપીઓ સામે નાર્કોટીક્સ અધિનિયમ હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો હતો.
મુદ્દમાલ જપ્ત કરી બંન્ને આરોપીઓ સામે નાર્કોટીક્સ અધિનિયમ હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો હતો.

જ્યાં મહેસાણા એસઓજીને સાથે રાખી બુધવારે મહેસાણા-ઊંઝા હાઇવે ઉપર ભાન્ડુ નજીક આડશો ગોઠવી પાલનપુરથી મહેસાણા તરફ આવી રહેલ કારનું ચેકીંગ હાથ ધર્યું હતું જ્યાં સામેથી આવી રહેલ નંબર વગરની સફેદ કલરની સ્વીફ્ટ કારને રોકી પૂછપરછ કરતાં અંદર બેઠેલ ચાલકે તેનું નામ ઠક્કર સુમીતકુમાર પ્રવિણભાઇ અને તેની બાજુમાં બેઠેલ શખ્સે જોષી રવિકુમાર બાબુલાલ હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

જ્યાં ગાડીની તલાશી લેતાં ગાડીની ડ્રાઇવરની સીટના નીચેના ભાગેથી 39 ગ્રામ એમ.ડી.ડ્રગ્સ મળી આવ્યો હતો. પોલીસે 3.90 લાખનો ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો, સ્વીફ્ટ કાર, 45,200 રોકડ તેમજ ત્રણ મોબાઇલ કબજે લઇ ઝડપાયેલ શખ્સ શખ્સો સામે નારકોટીક્સ ડ્રગ્સ પદાર્થ અધિનિયમની કલમ 8(સી),22(બી),29 અંતર્ગત ગુનો દાખલ કરી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.આ અંગે ડીવાયએસપી એ.બી. વાળંદે જણાવ્યું હતું કે આરોપીઓ પાસેથી ઝડપાયેલ ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો ક્યાંથી કયા સ્થળે લઇ જવાતો હતો તેની તપાસ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે અને આ ડ્રગ્સ મોટાભાગે પાર્ટીઓમાં વપરાતું હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.ડી.વાય.એસપી.

મળી આવેલુ ડ્રગ્સ કેમિકલ બેજ : FSL
પોલીસે કારમાંથી કબ્જે લીધેલ પ્લાસ્ટીકની થેલીમાંથી મળી આવેલ પીળાશ પડતા રંગના પાવડરનુ એફએસએલ અધિકારી મારફતે ચકાસણી કરાઇ હતી.જેમાં મળી આવેલ ડ્રગ્સ કેમિકલ બેજ છે.પ્રાથમિક રીતે નેચરલ પાવડરમાંથી માંથી કેમિકલ પ્રોડક્ટ નજીકમાં બનાવતા હોવાની શક્યતાને આધારે તપાસ કરાઇ હતી.પરંતુ ડ્રગ્સ તાજુ હોય તો તેમાં એસિડીક માત્રા જોવા મળે જે અહી ન વર્તાતા તેના નમુના પરીક્ષણ માટે મોકલી આપ્યો હતો.

પદાર્ફાસ : પેટ્રોલ પુરાવા પાછા ફર્યા અને પકડાઇ ગયા
સાંચોરથી કારમાં ડ્રગ્સ લઇને નીકળેલા બે શખ્શો કાર લઇને ભાન્ડુથી આગળ નીકળ્યા હતા પરંતુ ં પેટ્રોલ ઓછુ જણાતા તેઓ પેટ્રોલ પુરાવા રિટર્ન થયા હતા.આ સમયે પોલીસે તેમને ચારે બાજુથી કોર્ડન કર્યા ત્યારે અહી રોડની કામગીરી ચાલતી હોઇ તેમને ભાગવાનો પણ કોઇ રસ્તો મળ્યો ન હતો.

મહેસાણા ચોકડી જઇને ફોન કરવાનો હતો
ઝડપાયેલા બન્ને શખ્શોની પુછપરછમા કેટલીક ચોંકાવનારી હકીકત ખુલી હતી.જેમા તેમને મહેસાણા ચોકડી જઇને આપેલા નંબર પર ફોન કરવાનો હતો અને તેને આધારે અમદાવાદમા નિશ્ચિત વ્યક્તિને એમ.ડી.ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો આપવાનો હોવાનુ પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં ખુલ્યુ છે.

