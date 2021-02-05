તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અપહરણની ફરિયાદ:લીંચ, બ્રાહ્મણવાડા અને મેડા આદરજની ત્રણ સગીરા ગુમ

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લાંઘણજ, ઊંઝા અને બાવલુ પોલીસે અપહરણની ફરિયાદ નોંધી

મહેસાણામાં ત્રણ સગીરાઓ ગુમ થતાં ત્રણ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનોમાં તેમના અપહરણ અંગે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે. મહેસાણાના લીંચ ગામની 17 વર્ષની કિશોરી 3 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સાંજે ઘરેથી કુદરતી હાજતે જવાનું કહીને નીકળ્યા બાદ પરત ન ફરતાં શોધખોળ હાથ ધરાઇ હતી. સગા-સંબંધીઓ અને ગામમાં તપાસ કરવા છતાં કોઇ માહિતી ન મળતાં તેણીનું અપહરણ થવા અંગે લાંઘણજ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો. જ્યારે ઊંઝાના બ્રાહ્મણવાડાની સગીરા ગુમ થતાં શોધખોળ બાદ પણ ભાળ ન મળતાં તેના પિતાએ ઊંઝા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં તેમની સગીર પુત્રીને અજાણ્યો શખ્સ લગ્નની લાલચ આપી ભગાડી ગયાનો ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો હતો.

આ ઉપરાંત, કડી તાલુકા ના મેડા આદરજની સગીરા ગુમ થયા બાદ પરિવારે કરેલી શોધખોળ વચ્ચે તેણીને સુરજ ગામનો લાલજી છનાજી ઠાકોર અપહરણ કરી ગયાની જાણ થતાં બાવલુ પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવાઇ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો