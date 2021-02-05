તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાણભેદુ પર શંકા:ઓએનજીસીનગરમાં ફાયરમેનનાઘરમાં ધોળેદહાડે 3.96 લાખની ચોરી

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પરિવાર અંબાજી દર્શનાર્થે ગયો અને તસ્કરો ઘરસાફ કરી ગયા
  • 13 તોલા સોના અને ચાંદીના દાગીના તેમજ રૂ.3500 રોકડરકમ ગઇ

મહેસાણા ઓએનજીસીના ફાયરમેન પરિવાર સાથે અંબાજી દર્શનાર્થે ગયા અને તસ્કરો મકાનમાંથી સાડા 13 તોલા સોના તેમજ ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રૂ.3500 રોકડ મળી રૂ. 3.96 લાખની મત્તા ચોરી ગયા હતા. જે અંગે મહેસાણા તાલુકા પીઆઇ આર.કે. પાઠકે જણાવ્યું કે, મુખ્ય ગેટ પરના સીસીટીવી કેમેરાના ફૂટેજની ચકાસણી ચાલુ છે, અંદરનો વ્યક્તિ શંકાસ્પદ છે, તપાસ ચાલુ છે.

પાલાવાસણા સ્થિત ઓએનજીસી નગરમાં રહેતા ફાયરમેન સુરેશભાઇ મંગળભાઇ વસાવા સોમવારે બપોરે 3 વાગે પરિવાર સાથે અંબાજી દર્શનાર્થે ગયા હતા અને રાત્રે 9.45 વાગે ઘરે પરત ફર્યા ત્યારે મકાનના મુખ્ય દરવાજાનું તાળુ તૂટેલું હતું. ઘરમાં જઇને તપાસ કરતાં કબાટ ખુલ્લા હતા અને વસ્તુઓ વેરવિખેર પડી હતી. તપાસ કરતાં રૂ.3,92,650ના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રોકડ રૂ.3500 મળી કુલ રૂ.3,96,150ની મત્તા ચોરાઇ હોવાનું માલુમ પડતાં મહેસાણા તાલુકા પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી.

ફુલ સિક્યુરિટી છતાં થઇ ચોરી
ઓએનજીસી નગરના મુખ્ય ગેટ પર કડક સિક્યુરિટી બંદોબસ્ત છે અને અહીં આવતા જતા લોકોની પૂછપરછ બાદ નામ સરનામાની નોંધ કરાય છે. સાથે સોસાયટીમાં અંદર પણ સતત પેટ્રોલિંગ હોય છે. આ સંજોગોમાં દિવસમાં થયેલી ચોરી પોલીસ માટે પડકારરૂપ બની છે.

ડોગ મુખ્ય રોડ પર ઊભો રહી ગયો
દિવસમાં થયેલી ઘરફોડ ચોરી ઉકેલવા પોલીસે એફએસએલ અને પોલીસડોગની મદદ લીધી હતી. જેમાં ડોગ ઘરમાં ફરીને સીધો રોડ પર આવીને ઊભો રહી ગયો હતો. જેથી તસ્કરો ચાલતા આવ્યાનું અનુમાન છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

