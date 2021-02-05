તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માતાપિતાની માગ:આણંદની એક યુવતી સાંસારિક જીવન છોડી સાધ્વી તરીકે આશ્રમમાં રહેવા લાગતા યુવતીના માતાપિતાએ કહ્યું-'બાબાએ મારી પુત્રીનું વશીકરણ કર્યુ'

મહેસાણા30 મિનિટ પહેલા
યુવતીએ પરિવાર સાથે જવાનો ઈન્કાર કર્યો - Divya Bhaskar
યુવતીએ પરિવાર સાથે જવાનો ઈન્કાર કર્યો
  • યુવતીએ સાંસારિક જીવનથી ત્રસ્ત હોવાનું નિવેદન આપ્યું

મહેસાણા જિલ્લાના વિસનગર તાલુકાના કડા ગામ નજીક આવેલા પરમહંસ આશ્રમમાં એક યુવતી સાધ્વી બની રહેવા લાગતા તેના માતાપિતાએ આશ્રમના બાબા સામે વશીકરણ કર્યાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે.

મહેસાણા જિલ્લાના વિસનગર તાલુકામાં કડા ગામ નજીક એક પરમહંસ નામે પરમઆનંદ બાબાનો એક આશ્રમ આવેલો છે. જ્યાં પાંચ વર્ષ પહેલાં એક યુવતી પોતાના મંગેતર સાથે આવી બાબના દર્શન કરતા સંપર્કમાં આવી હતી. જે બાદ તેની સગાઈ તૂટી જતા તેને અન્ય યુવક સાથે લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. જોકે યુવતીનું સુખી લગ્ન જીવન લાબું ન ટકતા બન્ને વચ્ચે છુટાછેડાનો પ્રશ્ન શરૂ થયો હતો. ત્યાં આ યુવતી પોતાના માતાપિતા સાથે રહી પોતે શિક્ષિત હોઈ આઇટી કંપનીમાં નોકરી કરતી હતી.

જો કે, 14મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી યુવતી પરમાનંદ નામના બાબા સાથે આશ્રમમાં આવી રહેવા લાગતા માતાપિતાએ બાબા પર ગંભીર આક્ષેપો કર્યા છે. બાબાએ પોતાની પુત્રી પર વશીકરણ કર્યું હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે.

યુવતીના નિવેદન બાદ પોલીસ ખાલી હાથ પરત ફરી
પરમાનંદ આશ્રમમાં પોતાની દીકરી રહેતી હોવાની જાણ થતા માતાપિતા આણંદ પોલીસને સાથે રાખી વિસનગર પહોંચ્યા હતા. અહીં માતાપિતાએ તેની પુત્રીને સમજાવી સાથે લઈ જવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો પરંતુ, પુત્રીએ સાથે જવાનો ઈન્કાર કરી દીધો હતો.યુવતીએ પોતે સાંસારિક જીવન થી ત્રસ્ત બની પોતાના આત્મા અને લોકોના કલ્યાણ માટે આશ્રમમાં રહેવા પોતાની ઇચ્છા થી આવી હોવાનું નિવેદન આપતા આણંદ પોલીસ ખાલી હાથ પરત ફરી હતી.

બાબા પર યુવતીના માતાપિતાના આક્ષેપ
એક તરફ યુવતીએ પોતાના સાંસારિક જીવન થી ત્રસ્ત હોવાની વાત કરી છે ત્યાં બીજી તરફ યુવતીના માતા પિતાએ વિસનગરના આશ્રમ પર રહેતા બાબાએ તેમની દીકરી પર મેલી વિદ્યાનો ઉપયોગ કરી વશીકરણ કરી 1.50 લાખ પડાવ્યા હોવાના આક્ષેપો કર્યા છે. આશ્રમમાં પોતાની દીકરી સલામત ના હોવાની વાત કરી પોલીસ અને સરકાર સમક્ષ કાર્યવાહી કરવાની માગ કરી છે.

