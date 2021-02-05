તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ મહેસાણા વોર્ડ નં-2:હૈદરીચોક વિસ્તારમાં 25 વર્ષ જૂની ગટરની લાઇન નહીં બદલાતાં વારંવાર ઊભરાય છે

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
15 સોસાયટીઓના અમરપુરા રોડ ચોમાસામાં પાણીમાં - Divya Bhaskar
15 સોસાયટીઓના અમરપુરા રોડ ચોમાસામાં પાણીમાં
  • સિદ્ધપુરી બજારની છેવાડાની સોસાયટીઓમાં પાણી પૂરતા ફોર્સથી મળતું નથી
  • હૈદરીચોક સર્કલ પાસે નવા રોડ પર બમ્પના અભાવે અકસ્માત ઝોન બન્યો

મહેસાણામાં વોર્ડ-2માં જર્જરિત ગટરલાઇન, ચોમાસામાં વરસાદી પાણીનો ભરાવો, રોડ સહિતની સમસ્યાઓ હજુ હલ થઇ નથી. હૈદરીચોકથી સિદ્ધપુરી બજાર સુધી 10 મહોલ્લાને આવરી લઇને વાત કરતાં મોટી વ્હોરવાડના અબ્દુલભાઇ વ્હોરાએ કહ્યું કે, ગટરો 25 વર્ષ જૂની છે, અઠવાડિયામાં એકાદ મહોલ્લામાં તો કૂંડી ચોકઅપ થાય જ. ટી.જે. હાઇસ્કૂલ રોડ પર પણ ગટર ઉભરાય છે. પાલિકા-કોર્પોરેટરોને રજૂઆતો કરી પહોળી ગટરલાઇન નાંખો પણ કંઇ થયું નથી. ઇરફાન પઠાણે કહ્યું કે, હૈદરીચોક સર્કલ પાસે નવા રોડ પર બમ્પના અભાવે વાહનો અથડાવાના અને સ્લીપ ખાવાના બનાવો વધ્યા છે. સિદ્ધપુરી બજારના સાજીદ શેખે કહ્યું કે, પીવાનું પાણી પૂરતા ફોર્સથી ન આવતાં શિયાળામાં મુશ્કેલી છે.

જૂની રેલવે લાઇનનો વર્ષોથી રોડ જ બન્યો નથી
હીરાનગર ચોકમાં વરસાદી લાઇન નંખાયા પછી વરસાદી પાણી ભરાવાની સમસ્યા હળવી જરૂર થઇ છે, પણ કાયમી સમસ્યા હલ થઇ ન હોવાનું યોગેશ પરમારે કહ્યું હતું. ગોપાલભાઇ રાવલે કહ્યું કે, જૂની રેલવે લાઇન તરફ 40 વર્ષથી 200 મીટરનો કાચો રોડ છે, રેલવે લાઇન હદ આવે છે તેમાં રેલવે તંત્ર નથી રોડ બનાવતું કે પાલિકાને નથી બનાવવા દેતું. જેના કારણે ઉબડખાબડ રોડથી લોકો હેરાન થાય છે.

કર્મચારીનગરે જાતે જ વરસાદી પાણી નિકાલ માટે પંપ, લાઇન નાંખવી પડી
કર્મચારી નગરના ધર્મેન્દ્રભાઇ રામી, મયુરભાઇ રાવલે કહ્યું કે, સોસાયટી પાછળ પોસ્ટ ઓફિસ રોડનું લેવલ ઊંચું હોઇ વરસાદી પાણીનો નિકાલ થતો નથી. નવેસરથી સોસાયટીના આઉટલેટમાં જોઇન્ટ આપવા રજૂઆતો કરેલી છે પણ કંઇ ન થયું. સોસાયટીના ખર્ચે સબમર્શીબલ પંપ વસાવી કોમનપ્લોટથી વરસાદી પાણી પમ્પિંગ કરી નિકાલ કરવો પડે છે. 1987થી 50 ઘરની સોસાયટીમાં આ સમસ્યા છે.

2015માં ચારેય બેઠકો કોંગ્રેસે જીતી હતી
વર્ષ 2015ની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસના ચારેય ઉમેદવારો રૂકસાનાબાનું સિપાઇ, શારદાબેન પરમાર, હિરેન મકવાણા અને જયદિપસિંહ ડાભી જીત્યા હતા.

વોર્ડ-2માં આવતા વિસ્તારો
વિનાયક પાર્ક, માનવઆશ્રમ થઇ મહેશ્વરી, કૈલાસનગર, સોમનાથ રોડ થઇ જિલ્લા પંચાયત, સિદ્ધપુરી બજાર, ગાંધીબજાર, પાંજરાપોળ, હૈદરીચોક થઇ ગુરુકૃપા, પ્રેરણાપાર્ક સોસાયટી થઇ શિવદર્શન, કૃષ્ણ બંગ્લોઝ.

જાતિ સમીકરણ : 16783 મતદારોમાં સૌથી વધુ અનુસૂચિત જાતિ
વોર્ડ નં.2માં પરમાર 2599, સોલંકી 1268, મકવાણા 963, ઠાકોર 917, શ્રીમાળી 420, ભીલ 406, ચૌહાણ 300, કુરેશી 274, શેખ 265, વાઘેલા 265, પઠાણ 251, વ્હોરા 240, વણકર 226, બાકી 226, સૈયદ 201, પટેલ 197, જાદવ 192, ચાવડા 182,શાહ 160, મારવાડી 154, રાણા 149,મનસુરી 138,દેવીપૂજક 134, મેમણ 132,પ્રજાપતિ 123 તેમજ અન્ય જ્ઞાતિના મતદારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

15 સોસાયટીઓના અમરપુરા રોડ ચોમાસામાં પાણીમાં
અમરપુરા રોડમાં પહેલી જય ચામુંડા સોસાયટીના રિક્ષાચાલક દિપાલ પરમારે કહ્યું કે, વર્ષોથી 15 સોસાયટી તરફના રસ્તામાં વરસાદી પાણી ભરાય છે. જગજીવન, વિષ્ણુકુંજ અને શેરડીપાર્ક સોસાયટીના મંત્રી ગંગારામ પરમારે કહ્યું કે, પીવાનું પાણી અમારી સોસાયટી સુધી પૂરતું ન પહોંચતાં મોટર મૂકવી પડે છે. મોટી પાઇપલાઇન નાંખવા પાલિકામાં રજૂઆતો કરેલી છે પણ કંઇ થયું નથી.

બેઠકનો પ્રકાર
પ્રથમ બેઠક - અનુસુચિત જાતિ
બીજી બેઠક -સામાન્ય
ત્રીજી બેઠક-સામાન્ય
​​​​​​​ચોથી બેઠક -સામાન્ય

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો