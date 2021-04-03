તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિમણુક:કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થા જાળવવા ચૂંટણીના સાત દિવસ ઝોનલ ઓફિસરોને ખાસ મેજિસ્ટ્રેટની સત્તા અપાશે

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 1814 મતદાન મથકોમાં 8થી 10 મતદાન મથકદીઠ ઝોનલ અધિકારી નિમાશે

જિલ્લા પંચાયત, 10 તાલુકા પંચાયત અને 4 નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં 7 દિવસ અગાઉથી દરેક ઝોનલ અધિકારીને કાયદો- વ્યવસ્થા જાળવવા ખાસ કાર્યપાલક મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ અને ફોજદારી કાર્યરીતિ અધિનિયમની કલમ-144ના પાવર અપાશે. આવા 1814 મતદાન મથકો પૈકી દર 8 થી 10 મતદાન મથક દીઠ એક ઝોનલ અધિકારીની નિમણૂંક કરાશે. ઝોનમાં મતદાન સંપન્ન થાય ત્યાં સુધી કલમ 144માં ઝોનલ ઓફિસર કાયદો- વ્યવસ્થાની પરિસ્થિતિ જાળવવા મામલતદારની જેમ પોલીસને આદેશ કરી શકે છે.

મહેસાણા, વિસનગર, વિજાપુર અને કડી પાલિકાના કુલ 303 મતદાન મથકોમાં 27 તેમજ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને 10 તાલુકા પંચાયતોના 1511 મતદાન મથકોમાં કુલ 166 ઝોનલ અધિકારી રહેશે. દરેક ઝોનલને રૂટમાં 8થી 10 મતદાન મથકો ફાળવાશે. ચૂંટણી સમયે મામલતદાર, પોલીસ આખા વિસ્તારમાં કાયદો -વ્યવસ્થા જાળવવા કાર્યરત હોય છે તેમના સહયોગમાં ઝોનલ અધિકારી વિસ્તારદીઠ વ્યવસ્થા જળવાઇ રહે માટે ઝોનલ અધિકારીને ચૂંટણીમાં તેમના વિસ્તાર પૂરતા ખાસ કાર્યપાલક મેજિસ્ટ્રેટની સત્તા અપાશે. મતદાનના દિવસે દર બે કલાકે મતદાન અપડેટ તાલુકા-જિલ્લા સુધી મોકલશે. મતદાન બાદ પોલીંગ સ્ટાફની બસ પરત રિ-સિવિંગ સેન્ટર સુધી પહોંચે ત્યાં સુધી તેમની જવાબદારી રહેશે.

