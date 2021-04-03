તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આદેશ:દારૂના અનેક ગુનાઓમાં સંડોવાયેલા 9 શખ્સો પાસા હેઠળ જેલમાં ધકેલાયા

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • બહુચરાજીનો જીતુ જોષીને પ્રોહિબિશનના કેસમાં પાસા

વિસનગરના બુટલેગર વિક્રમજી બદાજી સહિત દારૂના ગુનામા સંડોવાયેલા 9 શખ્શો સામે હાથ ધરાયેલી પાસાની દરખાસ્ત જિલ્લા કલેકટરે ગ્રાહ્ય રાખતા મહેસાણા એલસીબીએ પંદર દિવસ દરમિયાન તમામની ધરપકડ કરી મધ્યસ્થ જેલોમાં મોકલી આપ્યા હતા.

મહેસાણા જિલ્લામા પ્રોહિબિશનના થયેલા ક્વોલીટી કેસો અંતર્ગત નોધાયેલી પોલીસ ફરિયાદ અંતર્ગત ઝડપાયેલા કથિત આરોપીઓ સામે મહેસાણા જિલ્લા એસપી ર્ડો પાર્થરાજસિંહ ગોહિલની સૂચનાથી પાસા હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી કરવા તજવીજ કરાઇ હતી.જેમા વિસનગરના વિક્રમજી બદાજી ઠાકોરથી માંડી બહુચરાજીમાં લાખોની કિંમતનો વિદેશીદારૂ ઝડપાવાના કેસમા સંડોવાયેલા જીતેન્દ્ર જોષી સહિત 9 શખ્શો સામે વિવિધ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનોમાંથી પાસાની દરખાસ્ત તૈયાર કરાઇ હતી.જે કલેકટરે ગ્રાહ્ય રાખતાં મહેસાણા એલસીબીએ છેલ્લા 15 દિવસ દરમિયાન અ શખ્શોની પાસા હેઠળ ધરપકડ કરી જેલમાં મોકલી આપ્યા હતા.

પાસા હેઠળ ઝડપાયેલા આરોપી

  • વિક્રમજી બદાજી ઠાકોર રહે.ભક્તોનોવાસ વિસનગર (રાજકોટ જેલ)
  • વિષ્ણુસિંહ કરમસિંહ ઠાકોર રહે.હનુમંત હેડુવા (સુરત જેલ)
  • તેજસિંહ વકીલસિંહ ડાભી રહે.વાંસડા,આબુરોડ (રાજકોટ જેલ)
  • વિજયસિંહ પ્રવિણસિંહ ઠાકોર રહે.ધુમાસણ ,તા.કડી (સુરત જેલ)
  • ઇકબાલમીયા ગોરામીયા સૈયદ રહે.આમલપુર તા.જોટાણા (સુરત જેલ)
  • ઇમરાનમીયા મોટામીયા સૈયદ રહે.ભટાસણ તા.જોટાણા (વડોદરા જેલ)
  • વિજયબહાદુર કિશનલાલ પ્રજાપતિ રહે.ધનલક્ષ્મી સોસયાટી.નાગલપુર.મહેસાણા (અમદાવાદ જેલ)
  • જીતેન્દ્ર વિરૂભાઇ જોષી રહે.બહુચરાજી (રાજકોટ જેલ)
  • યોગેન્દ્રસિંહ ઉર્ફે લાલો મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ઝાલા રહે.મેમદપુર(સુરત જેલ)
