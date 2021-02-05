તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન:મહેસાણા હોમિયોપેથી કોલેજના છાત્રોની સ્ટાઇપેન્ડમાં વધારાની માંગ સાથે હડતાળ

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોલેજ આગળ વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો સૂત્રોચ્ચાર, આજે ઘંટનાદ કરશે
  • મેડિકલ, પેરામેડિકલની જેમ રૂ.9000 સ્ટાઇપેન્ડ ચૂકવવાની માંગ

મહેસાણા સહિત રાજ્યની ચાર ગ્રાન્ટ ઇન એઇડ હોમિયોપેથીક કોલેજના અંતિમ વર્ષમાં અભ્યાસ કરતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓના સ્ટાઇપેન્ડમાં વધારો નહીં કરાતાં મંગળવારથી એ.જે. સાવલા કોલેજ આગળ વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ એબીવીપીના નેજા હેઠળ સૂત્રોચ્ચાર સાથે દેખાવો કર્યા હતા. જ્યારે બુધવારે સરકારના બંધ કાન ખોલવા ઘંટનાદનો કાર્યક્રમ યોજાશે.

હોમિયોપેથીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ કહ્યું કે, મહેસાણા કોલેજમાં 96 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ,આણંદની બે અને વડોદરાની એક મળી કુલ ચાર કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને મેડિકલની જેમ સ્ટાઇપેન્ડ દરમાં વધારો મળવો જોઇએ. મેડિકલ, પેરામેડિકલમાં સ્ટાઇપેન્ડ રૂ.5203 હતું, તેમાં વધારો કરી રૂ. 9000 કરાયું છે. આર્યુવેદમાં પણ સ્ટાઇપેન્ડમાં વધારો મળ્યો છે. પરંતુ હોમિયોપેથીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ વંચિત રહ્યા હોઇ અવારનવાર કોલેજોમાં રજૂઆતો કરી છે, છતાં સરકારે સ્ટાઇપેન્ડમાં વધારો ન કરતાં મંગળવારથી હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા છીએ.

