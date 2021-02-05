તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કેન્સર ડે:ખેરવા ગણપત યુનિવર્સિટીની ફાર્મસી કોલેજે કેન્સર ડે ઊજવ્યો

મહેસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વારંવાર તપાસ કરાવી કેન્સરને સમયસર પકડી નાથી દેવું જોઈએ : ગણપતભાઈ

કેન્સર નિવારણમાં તેનું આગોતરું નિદાન બહુ મહત્વની બાબત છે.તેમ ગુજરાતના કેન્સર નિષ્ણાત ઓકોલોજીસ્ટ ડો.અંકિત પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું. વિશેષમાં તેઓએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે સ્થાવર મિલકતમાં રોકાણ કરવા કરતાંયે વધારે રોકાણ આપણે સાત્વિક ખોરાક માટે કરવું જોઈએ ગણપત યુનિ.ની ફાર્મસી ફેકલ્ટીની એસ.કે.પટેલ કોલેજ ઓફ ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ એજ્યુકેશન એન્ડ રિસર્ચ દ્વારા 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ કેન્સર દિવસ નિમિત્તે યોજાયેલા કેન્સર નિવારણ જાગૃતિ અંગે ખાસ ઓનલાઇન કાર્યક્રમમાં મુખ્ય મહેમાન તરીકે સુરતની સનશાઈન ગ્લોબલ હોસ્પિટલના ઓકોલોજીસ્ટ ડો. અંકિત પટેલ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

ગુજરાત ઉપરાંત દેશભરના વિવિધ 8 રાજ્યના કુલ 283જેટલા ફાર્મા સ્ટુડન્ટ અને અભ્યાસુઓ ઓનલાઇન હાજર રહ્યા હતા. ગણપત યુનિ.ના પ્રેસિડેન્ટ પદ્મશ્રી ગણપતભાઇ પટેલે માર્ગદર્શન આપતા જણાવ્યું કે દરેક વ્યક્તિએ સમયસર શારીરિક તપાસ કરાવી લેવુ જેથી વહેલી તકે પકડી શકાય અને યોગ્ય સારવાર દ્વારા નાથી શકાય. કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન પ્રોફેસર ડોક્ટર નિકુંજનાબેન પટેલે તથા પ્રોફેસર ગીતાબેન પટેલ કર્યું હતું .

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો