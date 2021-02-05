તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉજવણી:મહેસાણા પોલીસ દ્વારા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરવામા આવી, વિવિધ કાર્યક્રમ થકી મહિલાઓને જાગૃત કરવાનો પ્રયાસ

મહેસાણા29 મિનિટ પહેલા
મહેસાણા પોલીસે મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી
મહેસાણા પોલીસે મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી
  • મહિલાઓને કાયદાકીય સમજ આપવામા આવી

આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી ઠેર ઠેર થઈ રહી છે. ત્યારે મહેસાણા જિલ્લા પોલીસ દ્વારા પણ આ દિવસની ગૌરવપૂર્વક ઉજવણી કરતા જિલ્લાના જુદા જુદા વિસ્તારમાં જઈ ખાસ ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી છે. મહિલાઓ સક્ષમ અને સશક્ત બને તે માટે ખાસ પ્રયત્ન કરવામાં આવ્યો છે

મહેસાણા જિલ્લા પોલીસ વડા પાર્થરાજ સિંહ ગોહિલ અને મહિલા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના અધિકારી દ્વારા આજે મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરતા પ્રેરણાત્મક સંવાદ સાથે ડ્રામા અને ચલચિત્ર દર્શાવી મહિલાઓને કાયદાકીય અને સમાજની જરૂરી જાણકારી આપતા પોતાના હક અધિકાર વિશે માહિતી આપવામાં આવી હતી.

સાથે મહિલાઓ ને આકસ્મિક કે મુશ્કેલીજનક સંજોગોમાં કઈ રીતે પરિસ્થિતિનો સામનો કરવો તે વિશે સમજ આપવામાં આવી છે. મહેસાણા જિલ્લામાં મહિલાઓ પર થતા અત્યાચારની ઘટનાઓ જૂજ જોવા મળી રહી છે. ત્યાં જે કોઈ મહિલાઓની સતામણી કે દહેજ મામલે બનેલા બનાવ સામે આવ્યા હોય ત્યાં પોલીસે ફરિયાદીને ન્યાય અપવવા અને ગુનેગારને સજા સુધી પહોંચાડવા સરાહનીય ફરજ બજાવી છે.

